Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round four?

Bonnie Toogood, Ally Morphett and Ebony Marinoff. Pictures: AFL Photos

EBONY Marinoff recorded a whopping 40 disposals against Greater Western Sydney, giving her near-automatic entry to afl.com.au's Team of the Week for round four.

Not only did Marinoff find plenty of the footy, she worked hard both offensively and defensively, recording a stack of clearances and tackles.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Libby Birch (Melbourne), Jade Ellenger (Brisbane), Meara Girvan (Gold Coast), Nat Grider (Brisbane), Emma O’Driscoll (Fremantle)

Girvan makes her Team of the Week debut after hauling in 10 intercepts against the Western Bulldogs, with O'Driscoll (20) also recording the 10.

Melbourne's Birch (12 disposals, eight intercepts) was a steady presence in the backline.

Brisbane duo Nat Grider (18 touches, 12 intercepts) and Ellenger (21, four marks) were key in the comeback victory against North Melbourne.

Natalie Grider handballs during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Ally Morphett (ruck, Sydney), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Nina Morrison (Geelong), Liv Vesely (St Kilda)

Morphett's career-best season continued with 34 hitouts, 20 disposals and 10 clearances against West Coast.

Marinoff was another to produce her best-ever AFLW game with 40 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles, and Hanks carved Hawthorn apart with 26 and four clearances.

St Kilda scored a rare win, with Vesely (21 and four clearances) instrumental in the comeback and Garner (30, one goal, 657m gained) threatened to take the game away from Brisbane.

Tyla Hanks runs with the ball during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FORWARDS

Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide), Eloise Jones (Adelaide), Chloe Scheer (Geelong), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Eden Zanker (Melbourne)

Jones and Scheer kicked four goals apiece, capitalising on strong work from further afield in big victories, with Zanker kicking three and taking eight marks in her 14 touches.

Toogood (21 disposals, nine tackles, two goals) was outstanding once again, and Houghton (18, three goals) had one of her best outings in Power colours.

INTERCHANGE

Kerryn Peterson (Carlton), Grace Egan (Richmond), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast), Alyce Parker (GWS), Katie Brennan (Richmond)

Egan (28, 10 tackles, seven clearances) was a driving force in Richmond’s win, Rowbottom (28, eight tackles and seven clearances) was best afield in the Suns' third straight victory, while Parker (31, 10 clearances) did everything in her power to keep the Giants alive, playing 100 per cent game time.

The two skippers, Peterson (17 and four marks) and Brennan (18 and two goals) went head to head in a high-quality, highly engaging battle, with both having areas in which they shone.