Stephanie Wales and Rylie Wilcox are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round four

STEPHANIE Wales and Rylie Wilcox's round four performances have earned the exciting duo Rising Star nominations.

Wales picked up 19 disposals, six marks, five clearances and 284m gained in Essendon's 20-point win over Fremantle on Sunday.

The 20-year-old ruck, whose twin sister Lucy plays for Hawthorn, has not missed a game after being picked up by the Bombers in 2022.

Wales was previously nominated in round eight, season seven, 2022.

Standing at 158cm, Rylie Wilcox burst on to the AFLW scene last season with her blistering pace and footy smarts.

She amassed 18 disposals, four marks and 303m gained in the Western Bulldogs' four-point loss to Gold Coast on Sunday.

Wilcox was previously nominated in round three, season seven, 2022.

2023 AFLW RISING STAR NOMINEES SO FAR

R1 - Ally Morphett (Sydney) and Ella Roberts (West Coast Eagles)

R2 - Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide) Zarlie Goldsworthy (Greater Western Sydney)

R3 - Jas Fleming (Hawthorn) and Keeley Skepper (Carlton)