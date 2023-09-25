Indy Tahau will sit out the rest of the season after rupturing her left ACL during round four

Indy Tahau is taken from the field after suffering a knee injury during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Port Adelaide key forward Indy Tahau's season is over after rupturing her left ACL.

The 20-year-old – who won a flag with Brisbane in her first AFLW season before returning home to South Australia – was attempting to corral Geelong's Becky Webster and changed direction when she suffered the injury.

Tahau has 33 games under her belt since debuting in 2021, and kicked three goals in her four matches this year.

Four weeks in, she is the fifth player to have torn an ACL in-season, after Elle Bennetts (round one), Kalinda Howarth (training), Jade Pregelj and Jennifer Higgins (scratch matches), while Hannah Stuart has suffered an ACL strain.

Port Adelaide said Tahau will have surgery "in the coming days".

Teammate Ella Boag was a late withdrawal from the loss against Geelong due to an ankle injury suffered at training after teams were named, with scans showing a ligament strain, with a timeline of 3-4 weeks.

Each club's injury list will be published on afl.com.au on Wednesday.