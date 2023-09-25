Warnie and Gemma try to nail the best 16 AFLW Fantasy players

Ebony Marinoff celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH FOUR rounds of data, is it safe to name the best AFLW Fantasy players for season eight?

There are some easy selections. Jasmine Garner tops the midfielders and after Ebony Marinoff scored 174 on the weekend (the second highest AFLW Fantasy score of all-time), they safely sit as the two best midfield options. The best forwards, led by Laura Gardiner and Bonnie Toogood, are averaging more than 100 with Nina Morrison and Kate Hore not far behind.

VOTE NOW Cast your vote for The Traders in the Australian Podcast Awards

Picking that fifth forward, along with the best defenders, is a tough ask as there are plenty of players who could make the list.

That's the beauty of AFLW Fantasy.

Warnie and Gemma chat through the best 16 after four rounds and discuss trading strategy … including whether moving on Kiara Bowers is a good idea. Although Harriet Cordner has been a great cash cow, her score of 24 saw her price plummet for the first time this season. Is it time to go?

Plenty of your questions are answered and the four days of AFLW action is outlined with some big games on Friday that Fantasy coaches need to be across on the latest episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

1:45 - Gemma is learning that we often make bad decisions playing Fantasy!

3:00 - Five of the top 10 AFLW Fantasy scores of all-time have come from this season.

5:45 - "She's brought it all together" - Gemma celebrates Ebony Marinoff's 174.

7:40 - Bonnie Toogood was Warnie's winner of a trade this week.

10:15 - Be wary of Sabrina Frederick's consistency.

13:20 - Is there any issue moving forward with Kiara Bowers' knee injury?

18:45 - Can Emma Kearney make her way to the top of the defender list again?

21:50 - Who fits in behind the top two midfielders?

26:45 - Will Ally Morphett be the best ruck of the year?

29:30 - The top forwards have a gap on the rest.

32:30 - Is it time to jump off Harriet Cordner?

36:00 - The definitive answer on the Bowers trade.

38:30 - Is Izzy Huntington a basement-priced option to bring in?

41:30 - Get set for the long weekend of footy.