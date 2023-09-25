The coaches' votes are in for round three of the 2023 season

Jasmine Garner celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JASMINE Garner's perfect start to the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award is over, but the North Melbourne star still extended her lead.

Garner landed 10 votes in each of the opening three rounds and secured another seven in the Roos' two-point loss to Brisbane on Sunday.

The midfielder is up to 37 votes overall to be six clear of Richmond gun Monique Conti and seven ahead of Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff.

Conti took home six votes in the Tigers' win over Carlton and Marinoff landed nine in the Crows' thrashing of Greater Western Sydney.

Only two players took home perfect 10s in round four, with Essendon's Bonnie Toogood and Gold Coast's Charlie Rowbottom earning maximum votes.

Hawthorn v Melbourne

9 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

7 Olivia Purcell (MELB)

6 Eden Zanker (MELB)

3 Kate Hore (MELB)

3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

2 Emily Bates (HAW)

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

9 Eloise Jones (ADEL)

4 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

3 Alyce Parker (GWS)

2 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

2 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)

1 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

Carlton v Richmond

7 Kate Dempsey (RICH)

6 Katie Brennan (RICH)

6 Grace Egan (RICH)

6 Monique Conti (RICH)

3 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

2 Mimi Hill (CARL)

Port Adelaide v Geelong

8 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

7 Gemma Houghton (PORT)

6 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)

5 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

2 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

2 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

Sydney v West Coast

9 Ally Morphett (SYD)

6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

5 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

4 Emma Swanson (WCE)

3 Belinda Smith (WCE)

3 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

North Melbourne v Brisbane

8 Natalie Grider (BL)

7 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

5 Ally Anderson (BL)

4 Jade Ellenger (BL)

4 Breanna Koenen (BL)

2 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

6 Stephanie Wales (ESS)

5 Angelique Stannett (FRE)

4 Sophie Alexander (ESS)

3 Mim Strom (FRE)

2 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

St Kilda v Collingwood

9 Olivia Vesely (STK)

5 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)

4 Georgia Patrikios (STK)

4 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

4 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

3 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

7 Deanna Berry (WB)

6 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

3 Alice Edmonds (WB)

3 Meara Girvan (GCFC)

1 Alison Drennan (GCFC)

LEADERBOARD

37 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

31 Monique Conti (RICH)

30 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

29 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

26 Kate Hore (MELB)

25 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

25 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

25 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

22 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

21 Ally Anderson (BL)

21 Ally Morphett (SYD)

21 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

20 Alyce Parker (GWS)

19 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

18 Kiara Bowers (FRE)

18 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

18 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

16 Emily Bates (HAW)

16 Katie Brennan (RICH)

16 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

16 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)