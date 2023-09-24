More from Telstra

Swanson snares the impossible with her own GOTY effort

Emma Swanson brings West Coast right back into the contest with an insane finish from the boundary

Latest AFLW Videos
Match Highlights

  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Richmond

    The Blues and Tigers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:47

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    The Magpies and Suns clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:29:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Richmond

    The Blues and Tigers clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:45

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    The Magpies and Suns clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:53

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:39

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Essendon

    The Crows and Bombers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:30:23

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:21

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 03:06

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round four's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round four's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 08:21

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round four's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:00

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round four's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:16

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round four's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round four's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:51

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round four's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round four's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:30

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round four's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 02:43

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round four's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:25

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round four's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:54

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.