PORT Adelaide key forward Ashleigh Saint has been handed a one match ban by the Match Review Officer for a rough conduct offence.
Saint's attack on Geelong's Claudia Gunjaca was judged as being careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing the penalty.
The suspension will see Saint miss the Power's clash against West Coast on Friday evening.
Other judgements from the MRO included financial penalties against Collingwood's Stacey Livingstone ($400) for tripping, and Western Bulldogs duo Ellie Blackburn ($400 for tripping) and Kirsty Lamb ($600 for rough conduct).