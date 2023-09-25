The Match Review is in for round four of the AFLW season

Kate Darby and Ashleigh Saint during the AFLW Round four match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Alberton Oval on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide key forward Ashleigh Saint has been handed a one match ban by the Match Review Officer for a rough conduct offence.

Saint's attack on Geelong's Claudia Gunjaca was judged as being careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing the penalty.

The suspension will see Saint miss the Power's clash against West Coast on Friday evening.

Learn More 00:25

Other judgements from the MRO included financial penalties against Collingwood's Stacey Livingstone ($400) for tripping, and Western Bulldogs duo Ellie Blackburn ($400 for tripping) and Kirsty Lamb ($600 for rough conduct).