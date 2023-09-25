Harry Himmelberg and Will Aschroft win the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year and rebel Goal of the Year for 2023

Harry Himmelberg and Will Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Will Ashcroft has won the rebel Goal of the Year Award for his incredible mid-air snap against Fremantle, while Greater Western Sydney tall Harry Himmelberg has taken out the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year for his high-flying grab against Adelaide.

Ashcroft's supreme skill was on show against the Dockers in round seven at the Gabba when he hit the ball at pace in the pocket and tapped it to his advantage as opponent James Aish applied pressure.

Learn More 02:29

The rookie then leapt into the air, taking possession and slamming the ball onto his right boot in one motion, steering the goal through from a seemingly impossible angle as he drifted out of bounds.

It was comparable in some ways to the 2004 Goal of the Year, which saw Daniel Wells take possession mid-air in a goalsquare ruck contest and kick the goal before landing, although Ashcroft added the element of a tight angle.

HISTORY MADE Lion King Lachie wins second Brownlow in thrilling count

BROWNLOW TRACKER Every vote for every player, as it happened

BROWNLOW HUB All you need for footy's night of nights

TALKING POINTS Mystery best on, revenge games, Jezza at it again

GALLERY The best pics from the Brownlow Medal red carpet

BEST OF Giants flyer, young Lion win Mark and Goal of the Year

LEADER Inspirational Blue honoured with 2023 Jim Stynes Award

The No.1 pick from last year's National Draft achieved the feat in just the seventh game of his brilliant debut season, which sadly ended with a serious knee injury in round 19.

Himmelberg won Mark of the Year for his stunning grab in the opening round of the season, leaping on the back of Adelaide's 202cm ruckman Reilly O'Brien to mark the Giants' clearing kick from defensive 50.

Learn More 02:21

The GWS tall had the perfect approach to the contest on the wing at Giants Stadium and leapt early as O'Brien set himself, benefiting from an extended sit atop his opponent's shoulders before returning to the ground.

The classic mark looked a likely winner from the moment it was taken, with Himmelberg's flying grab against Hawthorn in round five also a finalist for the award alongside a terrific mark from Collingwood forward Ash Johnson against Carlton.

Ashcroft's goal was given the nod over Port Adelaide defender Dan Houston's after the siren match-winner from long-range against Essendon, and a thrilling solo effort from North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis against Sydney.