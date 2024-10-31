A potential top-25 pick in this year's draft, Harrison Oliver is considered by many as the toughest prospect in the pool

Harrison Oliver handballs during Vic Metro's clash against the Allies in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS the softer side to the toughest player in this year's draft.

Harrison Oliver plays with an aggressive, courageous and sometimes reckless bravery that has seen him occasionally come off worse for wear. But he keeps on coming back for more.

"It's funny, I'm not the big boy out there. I'm 180cm, I'm skinny. But I've always been that tough little kid in my junior football. I'd go for ridiculous marks. I really do not care if I get hurt or not. Dad always told me 'If you don't go in hard you'll be the one who gets hurt' and toughness has always been in me in every sport I've played," Oliver told AFL.com.au.

"I used to play basketball and on the court I'd go for the hard balls on the ground, get the skin burns on myself. That also went into my football game just to go hard into each contest. I don't back away from anything."

It is an edge that has many recruiters viewing the Sandringham Dragons half-back as the toughest prospect in the 2024 draft pool. But they also saw another side to the popular player, who shapes as a possible top-25 pick at this month's Telstra AFL Draft.

At one of his games with Brighton Grammar this year, the left-footer snuck forward and took a mark in goalkicking range. He knew his mum, Kristy, was watching on in the pocket so thought if he slotted the goal, he would celebrate her way.

The kick went straight and Oliver pointed to his mum and put his hands together to make the heart-shaped symbol, even if there was a little bit of confusion over where the message was directed.

"It was to my mum. I'm her only son and I'm always there for her. She's my hero and I love her so much so I wanted to do that," he said.

"Backmen don't kick many goals but I knew where she was standing so I had it planned as I was coming in to goal. The boys loved it and got around it – they thought I was pointing at the girls sitting in front of mum, but it was to mum."

Oliver's hard streak has seen him come off second best on occasion. Last year, he had his jaw broken. In the Dragons' Grand Final this season, he threw himself at the ball and copped a hit to the head. But he says the thrill of those moments were central to his impact.

Harrison Oliver poses for a photo during the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's definitely a rush and you want to keep doing it. Sometimes it can look good and sometimes it can look silly. There's some things I need to improve on in the contest and protecting myself a bit more, and when I do get the ball I want to be more composed, but I'll always be that tough guy," he said.

There is more to Oliver's game. The 18-year-old is a defensively-minded backman – something not always common in top draftees – and he enjoys the task of shutting down players. He can mark and pick out teammates with the ball and his performances for Vic Metro at the under-18 carnival, where he was named an All-Australian, were some of the best of his season.

"That first game for Metro really sparked things for me and I really enjoyed being a part of that group. There's great names in that team and to win a championship all together means a lot. I loved it," he said.

Harrison Oliver in action during the Coates Talent League preliminary final between Sandringham Dragons and Dandenong Stingrays on September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With his season ticked off, including three premierships this year (for Vic Metro, Sandringham and Brighton Grammar), Oliver has done enough to have his name called by a club. He admits a "very anxious" wait is underway.

"I still don't know where I'll end up, anything can happen, but I'm hoping for the best. I just want to have the opportunity to hear my name called out," he said. "Wherever I land I'm grateful for that opportunity to be given to represent an AFL team."