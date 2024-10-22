Bo Allan, Isaac Kako and Tobie Travaglia. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Lucas Scott, AFL Studios

THE SEASON is over, the Telstra AFL Draft Combine has been completed and the clubs have their draft hands locked in – for now.

Which all makes it time for another Phantom Form Guide, the fourth of 2024 as we rank the best 30 players in what is widely considered one of the most even draft crops in recent seasons.

Since our September update, some players have blitzed at testing, while others have also produced big finals performances to further boost their stocks.

Remember, this is not a mock draft – it does not take into account where bids will come for father-son or Academy players and is not predicting where the players will fall. The last Phantom Form Guide will be delivered in November closer to next month's draft.

Ashcroft completed his under-18 career with another premiership – his third in a row for the Sandringham Dragons. In the Grand Final, the midfielder finished as he had played just about every other game, with a prolific return of 29 disposals and three goals. It was his third flag of his season, joining wins at school level with Brighton Grammar and Vic Metro in the under-18 championships, and saw him again lift when the big games arrived. He averaged 33 disposals and two goals a game in Sandringham's four-match finals run. Shoulder surgery after the season meant Ashcroft wasn't at the Draft Combine but he is bound for Brisbane as an early pick under father-son rules – where he'll be hoping to emulate brother (and Norm Smith medallist) Will's quick ascent in the AFL.

Levi Ashcroft (right) and Samuel Linder celebrate with the trophy after Sandringham's win over the GWV Rebels in the 2024 Coates Talent League Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters got a good reminder of O'Sullivan's athleticism at the Combine, with the midfielder placing eighth overall for agility (8.136 seconds) and second in the running vertical jump (93cm). Neither would have surprised – his lateral movement is key to his quick-footed approach in the midfield, and his overhead marking can rely on his leap. He also did the 20m sprint in 2.99 seconds and the 2km time trial in 6:28 minutes, marking a strong few days. O'Sullivan's season was hit by different injury issues but he remains a top-flight midfielder in this year's group and a player with high impact. He started the season as a No.1 pick contender and remains it at the end.

Langford's standout result at the Combine was his 2km time trial, when the Dandenong Stingrays midfielder completed the run in 6:24 minutes, placing him inside the top-10. It is a trait reflected in his game, with Langford gut running right to the end of contests. He had a terrific draft campaign, with the marking on-baller dominant at all levels. The left-footer's carnival for Vic Country saw him named a joint winner of the Larke Medal while his Stingrays performances were clinical, averaging more than a goal a game and 26 disposals. Langford's appeal comes in his size, presence, versatility and impact – he will be playing significant AFL footy next year.

Unfortunately a high-grade hamstring injury late in Greater Western Victoria's season ruled Lalor out of the Rebels Grand Final and from testing at the Draft Combine. He was disappointed to miss as he felt he had something to prove with his 2km time trial. Scouts were already well aware of his talents as a powerful, explosive, fending-off midfielder who can just as easily be stationed inside-50 and impact games. That's probably where he will start his AFL career. He likes the physical elements of the game – watch his highlights reel for his tackles and searching for body-on-body moments – and he can also jump and take strong grabs.

The extraction gun. Smith's ability to get his hands on the ball is almost unrivalled in this year's draft – whatever team he is in and whatever level he plays, Smith manages to tally up possessions. That was clear when he played three games for Richmond's VFL side late in the season, averaging 27 disposals across that period. The 18-year-old had some big games for Oakleigh, too, including a 50-disposal effort against the Western Jets and 40 the next week against Calder. His innate footy brain, awareness and appetite for the ball make him a serious player inside this year's top echelon. His standout Combine result was his 6:27 minute 2km time trial.

Jagga Smith in action during the 2024 AFL National Draft Combine at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

An ankle injury suffered midway through the Coates Talent League Grand Final meant Reid didn't test at the Draft Combine. There were fears he had also suffered a knee injury in the awkward tackle, but he was all clear on that front, apart from aggravating a muscle problem he had been managing in previous weeks. Reid had continued to show his midfield and half-forward talents through Sandringham's finals series, including a three-goal and 32-disposal game against the Jets in the wildcard round and three goals from 25 disposals against Calder in the qualifying final. Reid finished his season averaging 25 disposals a game and he makes them hurt – finding creative options, opening up space for teammates and directing the play with his ball use.

A back issue kept Draper from competing at the Draft Combine but he still impressed clubs in interviews – his no-nonsense, focused and professional approach showing he is ready to step up to the next level. Truly, clubs have known that for some time. After a bottom-age season where he won just about everything, including being a All-Australian, Draper had a shin stress fracture that ruled him out for most of the first half of 2024. His best run of form came late whilst playing for South Adelaide's league team. He has genuine zip, speed and burst from stoppages and knows how to get the ball in his hands.

A good set of testing results at the Combine completed Smillie's draft campaign. The tall midfielder finished in the top-10 for the standing vertical jump but also did well in the running, finishing the 2km time trial in 6:38 minutes and recording a 3.09 second 20m sprint. Smillie's point of difference – his height and size for a midfielder – has been watched closely by recruiters in the second half of his season. His kicking is good, he takes risks with the ball and has shown he can be a forward threat too.

Josh Smillie in action during the 2024 AFL National Draft Combine at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Tauru had a busy Draft Combine. He had interviews with 17 clubs – everyone wanted a chat with the surging youngster – and he also impressed with his testing, winning the running vertical jump test (94cm), running 3.00 seconds in the 20-metre sprint and 6:36 minutes in the 2km time trial. It came after a strong end to his season with the Gippsland Power, including an exciting qualifying final performance against Dandenong when he swung forward and kicked 2.2 from 16 disposals. A back stress fracture, discovered post-Combine, means he will have a few weeks off before likely being eased into the start of his first pre-season.

Alix Tauru handballs whilst being tackled by Joshua Murphy during the 2024 Coates Talent League Wildcard Round match between Gippsland Power and the Murray Bushrangers at La Trobe University. Picture: AFL Photos

Even when Armstrong isn't dominant, he manages to kick goals. The key forward showed that late in the Dragons' campaign, kicking four goals in each of the wildcard round final, the qualifying final and the Grand Final. The straight-kicking left-footer closed the year with 27.10 from 10 games and is still far from the finished product. The 195cm prospect has strong athleticism and finished seventh in the agility test at the Combine and is the best pure key forward in the draft crop.

Travaglia came second in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine, completing the endurance test in 6:13 minutes. That marries up with his game – his running capacity is a real strength and will see him be able to slot into an AFL side next year. He probably starts as an attacking half-back, whose awareness in the air, closing speed and courage come through. But he could also progress further up the field in time, where his competitiveness and size can also be deployed. Travaglia takes the game on and finished fifth in the Larke Medal voting for the best players in the mid-year carnival.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Tobie Travaglia of the AFL Academy in action during the 2024 AFL Academy match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Coburg Lions at Ikon Park on April 13, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

The Peel Thunder premiership player is right in the frame around the top 10 for this year's draft. After managing some injury issues late in the season, he returned to League level for Peel's preliminary final against Swan Districts, having a run-with role. He kept his spot for the following week's Grand Final and had 11 disposals in the Thunder's win alongside a number of Fremantle-listed AFL players. He backed it up with very good Combine testing – finishing in the top five for the running vertical jump (92cm), standing vertical jump (72cm) and agility (7.94 seconds).

Bo Allan crosses the finish line during the 2km time trial at the 2024 Telstra AFL National Draft Combine at the AIA Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

After plenty of three-vote games this season, Lombard also got top honours at the Draft Combine. He won the agility test with a blinding time of 7.812 seconds – fifth fastest in Combine history – and was then second in the 20m sprint (2.851 seconds), which was the sixth fastest in Combine testing. It was the final reminder of Lombard's high-powered game before he officially joins the Suns as an Academy product next month. Gold Coast has moved its picks knowing a bid will come early for the midfielder/forward, whose defensive pressure will also see him be edging for a game early in his debut season.

In trading out their first pick at this year's draft for a future selection and later back-end picks, the Dons have assured they are ready to go wacko for Kako. The electric small forward is a huge talent – he dominated games for the Calder Cannons and was Vic Metro's leading goalkicker at the championships with eight majors. He wants to work on his goalkicking – he kicked 20.24 this season for the Cannons – but produced some magic in there as well. Essendon will have first rights on the Next Generation Academy youngster, who didn't test at the Combine after having ankle surgery.

After undergoing his knee reconstruction earlier this year, Hotton had recent follow-up surgery ahead of his next recovery milestone, which is to return to running. Hotton was tracking towards being a top-10 pick before the injury ended his draft season, but he still might not be far off that point, given his talents as a midfielder/forward. He was best on ground in round two against Oakleigh when he gathered 32 disposals, 10 marks and kicked four goals and he showed he could spin out of trouble and create something from nothing.

Taj Hotton kicks the ball during the AFL Academy's clash against Coburg on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That Lindsay can play a bit of everywhere is part of his appeal. But his best form this season was in being a midfielder for the Gippsland Power, where he averaged 23 disposals across 12 games to claim the Morrish Medal as the Coates Talent League's best player. The left-footer makes good decisions with the ball and has a turn of speed when in space. He missed Gippsland's finals series with a PCL knee injury, which also took him out of testing at the Combine.

Trainor sat out testing at the Draft Combine with a hip injury, having missed Sandringham's Grand Final with concussion. The tall defender is always on the attack: he flies for his marks, takes on the game with his kicking and wants to be a penetrating player from defence. He has also shifted forward at times through his draft season.

A small forward who is built for the modern game. Berry can run, he gets up and down the ground, he sets up teammates and he has the killer instinct around goal. He kicked 27 from 14 games for the Bushrangers this season and also led Vic Country during the carnival with nine goals. The crafty left-footer is super smart and precise by foot and reads the game well. Clubs liken him to a Dylan Moore-type of small forward.

Whitlock showed at the Combine he could mix his height with a strong leap, finishing second in the standing vertical jump (75cm) and fifth in the running vertical jump (91cm). Across the year Whitlock proved he could get the ball around the ground and not just inside-50 and he finished with 25 goals from 12 games for the Bushrangers. He leads at the ball carrier and goes for his marks whilst also being a good set-shot kick.

Jack Whitlock in action during the 2km time trial at the 2024 Telstra AFL National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Shanahan knows where the goals are, there's no doubt about that. He kicked 11 goals from three games playing in Essendon's VFL side late in the year and 23.12 in 11 appearances for Bendigo. Included in that were hauls of six against the Bushrangers and five against the Stingrays, with Shanahan able to hit the scoreboard and convert his shots even when he isn't having a big day out. Is efficient and mobile and right among the pack of tall talents around this part of the draft.

An ankle injury ruled Hynes out of testing at the Draft Combine, with the Stingrays talent managing it towards the end of his season. As a forward/midfielder, Hynes has size on his side and plays in a style that uses it – he bustles through packs, breaks out of tackles and has the strength to mark overhead. He booted 23 goals for the Stingrays from 15 games whilst also averaging 24 disposals.

Adrian Cole and Cooper Hynes contest the ball during the match between the Sandringham Dragons and Dandenong Stingrays at Belvedere Reserve. Picture: AFL Photos

It's not just Levi Ashcroft who is headed for Brisbane's midfield. They have a second gun set to lob. Marshall closed his draft campaign with a brilliant performance in the Coates Talent League Grand Final, where he had 28 disposals and two goals in a rampaging, running masterclass where he was named best afield. Marshall has never had any strife finding the ball and is a top-end runner, so will settle in well once he officially joins Brisbane under Academy rules.

Sam Marshall with the best player medal after the 2024 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final match between the Sandringham Dragons and GWV Rebels at Ikon Park on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Whitlock has done it at both ends of the ground this year – starting the season as a key defender before changing around to be an impressive forward threat. He kicked 27 goals for the Bushrangers through the season, including eight games of multiple goals. He was in the top-10 at the Draft Combine for the running and standing vertical jumps tests.

Matt Whitlock and AFL footy boss Laura Kane during the 2024 AFL National Draft Combine at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Dattoli plays with some swagger and confidence and has the necessary tools to take those traits into the AFL: as a midfielder/forward he takes his chances, has a natural goal sense, reads the play well and dominated in some big games this year. The best of those might have been his late-season run for the Knights, when he had two three-goal games then followed it with a 35-disposal performance against Eastern. Injury kept him from testing at the Combine.

Jesse Dattoli in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury curtailed his first half of the season, with Faull recovering from a back concern, but he returned to show his ability as a tough, competitive goalkicker. His hard running and work ethic has been central to his style and he booted four goals in the qualifying final and then five goals in the preliminary final to help push his side into the Grand Final. He finished his season with 27 goals from 11 games – a prolific output – and placed in the top-10 for the standing vertical jump at the Combine.

The tough, brave and competitive half-back has his fans as a potential first-round pick, such is his influence on games from defence. He can stop opposition forward forays while also creating some play himself and he enjoys locking down on opponents and making them earn every kick. He played a key part in Sandringham's premiership win.

Gross has been most damaging and influential when he splits his time between the midfield and forward line. He bobs up and kicks goals – averaging just under one a game this season – with his best performance coming in the qualifying final when he booted 2.3 from 21 disposals. He's a contested player who enjoys the cut and thrust of getting it in his hands.

Tom Gross in action during the 2024 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the GWV Rebels and the Oakleigh Chargers at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

There wasn't much of the ball heading Hannaford's way early in the Coates Talent League Grand Final as the Rebels were crushed by Sandringham, so Hannaford moved from attack into the midfield and helped his team get moving. The talented prospect finished with 24 disposals, nine tackles and a goal in an impressive display to finish off a red-hot close to 2024. The quick and robust small forward moved into top-25 contention with his back end of the year, kicking 21 goals in the final nine games.

Ollie Hannaford in action during the 2024 Coates Talent League Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and GWV Rebels at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The leading ruckman in the draft group has locked in on being drafted to the AFL, having also explored a strong junior basketball career. Dodson gets around the ground like a player who wants the ball in his hands, having averaged 24 disposals and 27 hitouts in the final month of Sturt's under-18 season. That came after being named as the All-Australian ruckman from the under-18 carnival for South Australia.

Moraes' running capacity was on show at the Combine, when he completed the 2km time trial in 6:25 minutes, placing him inside the top-10 of all players. It backed up what we've seen from him over the past two years in particular as a hard-working wingman who can get up and down the ground. He's not just that, though, having tallied up an average of 24 disposals this year and 18 goals, including a five-goal haul against the Western Jets late in the season.