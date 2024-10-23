MAKING the cut for the top 30 in the Phantom Form Guide this year has been more difficult than most seasons.
DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news
The evenness of the crop has made for some difficult calls for those just on the outside of the group, which is why we've brought back the Phantom Form Guide extra.
This list of 10 constitutes the next 10 on the Phantom Form Guide draft board – a mix of key forwards, key defenders, attacking goalkickers, midfielders and more.
Thomas Sims
Tall forward
Northern Knights/Vic Metro
199cm
12/5/06
Sims was a consistent goalkicker this season with the Northern Knights, booting 23 majors from 15 games. He started his campaign with a five-goal haul against Western Jets and booted 7.4 a few weeks later against Oakleigh in a day out. When he uses his height, he is hard to stop in the air as a marking option with his outstretched reach giving him an advantage. He kicked three goals for Vic Metro in the mid-year clash with Western Australia and showed his athletic traits at the Draft Combine, finishing in the top-10 for agility and running vertical jump.
Kayle Gerreyn
Key forward/ruck
West Perth/Western Australia
199cm
10/5/06
Gerreyn plays with presence as a tall forward who can also make an impact in the ruck. He kicked five goals from four games during Western Australia's under-18 carnival run, before kicking 15 goals from his final eight games with West Perth this season. Through that period he also tallied up some dominant games in the ruck and around the ground, including a 23-disposal effort in the first final at colts level plus two appearances in the League side. Finished sixth in the agility test at the Combine (8.082 seconds) in an impressive effort.
Jasper Alger
Forward
Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country
183cm
17/12/06
There have been plenty of times this year when Alger has kicked a goal from nothing, producing a moment inside-50 with a flash of brilliance. The half-forward does his best work inside-50, where he is quick on the lead and sharp with his goalkicking. He kicked four goals in his last game of the season against Calder in wildcard round before a finger injury ruled him out of the rest of Oakleigh's campaign. He's dangerous in the air and plays above his height.
Hamish Davis
Midfielder
Claremont/Western Australia
190cm
2/5/06
There's a lot to like in Davis' profile, with the Claremont product reminding recruiters of a Will Hayward type of forward. The 190cm prospect kicked four goals from 21 disposals in a League final for Claremont late in the season, when he was best on ground. Davis proved his running capacity at the Draft Combine by finishing fifth in the 2km time trial (6:18 minutes) and he was a consistent player for Western Australia at the championships.
Jack Ough
Midfielder
Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country
194cm
15/12/06
As the year grew longer, Ough's performances grew stronger. His second half of the season in particular was outstanding, with the tall midfield option having some standout games, including 33 disposals against Geelong in the qualifying final, 32 against Calder in round 16 and 29 against the Chargers in round 18. His confidence stemmed from an impressive carnival with Vic Country and his expertise in getting the ball out of contests and finding a teammate puts him in the mind of some clubs as a top-30 pick.
Noah Mraz
Tall defender
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country
198cm
20/2/06
A navicular foot injury earlier this season meant Mraz has barely been sighted this year. If he had have put together a full campaign, there is every chance he would be a lock inside the top-30 given his attributes. The key defender matches up on the opposition's best forwards and can intercept mark as well as go with them on searching runs – he returned to test at the Combine and completed the 2km time trial in 6:32 minutes and was in the top-10 for agility.
James Barrat
Tall defender
Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country
194cm
23/11/06
Barrat did a bit of everything this season. He kicked 22.21 for the Pioneers – including 19 goals in his first six games of the season – but finished his draft year as a defender. Barrat showed in the second half of the Bendigo's campaign as a third tall back, where he highlighted his intercept marking game and took control in the air, averaging nine marks in his final seven games at Coates Talent League level. He also got experience in Essendon's VFL side.
Josh Dolan
Small forward
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
177cm
11/11/06
A knee injury in the second half of Dolan's year meant he missed out on Sandringham's premiership win as well as testing at the Draft Combine. Dolan is a hard-working prospect who can get up and down the ground and who used his kicking skills to hit targets. He kicked eight goals from five games in the Dragons' season, including a three-goal effort to kickstart his season in round one against Calder.
Angus Clarke
Defender
Glenelg/South Australia
188cm
8/5/06
Clarke put in a couple of eye-catching performances for South Australia at the under-18 national championships, particularly against Vic Metro and Vic Country as a powerful half-back with an attacking sense. He spent some time forward late in Glenelg's under-18 season and has some natural footy instincts in his game. He backed up his competitive on-field approach with a strong run in the Combine's 2km time trial with a 6:16 minute time.
Adrian Cole
Tall defender
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
194cm
5/1/06
A lockdown defender who thrives on shutting down the best key forwards, Cole developed his game as the season went on. As a backman, Cole gets in the way – he finds a way into marking contests to make spoils, he can close down space and be annoying for opposing forwards. Cole is tied to St Kilda as a Next Generation Academy prospect.
And here's one to keep an eye on as well ... West Australian prospect Hugh Boxshall is very close to being in this group and demonstrates the depth in the pool. As a contested midfielder who is 188cm and an excellent endurance athlete, Boxshall is pushing into considerations in this bracket. He averaged 25 disposals for Claremont's colts side this season and is a watch.