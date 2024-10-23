AFL.com.au's draft guru Cal Twomey looks at the players who were unlucky to miss being in October's Phantom Form Guide

Angus Clarke, Thomas Sims, Kayle Gerreyn. Pictures: AFL Photos

MAKING the cut for the top 30 in the Phantom Form Guide this year has been more difficult than most seasons.

The evenness of the crop has made for some difficult calls for those just on the outside of the group, which is why we've brought back the Phantom Form Guide extra.

This list of 10 constitutes the next 10 on the Phantom Form Guide draft board – a mix of key forwards, key defenders, attacking goalkickers, midfielders and more.

Thomas Sims

Tall forward

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

199cm

12/5/06

Sims was a consistent goalkicker this season with the Northern Knights, booting 23 majors from 15 games. He started his campaign with a five-goal haul against Western Jets and booted 7.4 a few weeks later against Oakleigh in a day out. When he uses his height, he is hard to stop in the air as a marking option with his outstretched reach giving him an advantage. He kicked three goals for Vic Metro in the mid-year clash with Western Australia and showed his athletic traits at the Draft Combine, finishing in the top-10 for agility and running vertical jump.

Kayle Gerreyn

Key forward/ruck

West Perth/Western Australia

199cm

10/5/06

Gerreyn plays with presence as a tall forward who can also make an impact in the ruck. He kicked five goals from four games during Western Australia's under-18 carnival run, before kicking 15 goals from his final eight games with West Perth this season. Through that period he also tallied up some dominant games in the ruck and around the ground, including a 23-disposal effort in the first final at colts level plus two appearances in the League side. Finished sixth in the agility test at the Combine (8.082 seconds) in an impressive effort.

Jasper Alger

Forward

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

183cm

17/12/06

There have been plenty of times this year when Alger has kicked a goal from nothing, producing a moment inside-50 with a flash of brilliance. The half-forward does his best work inside-50, where he is quick on the lead and sharp with his goalkicking. He kicked four goals in his last game of the season against Calder in wildcard round before a finger injury ruled him out of the rest of Oakleigh's campaign. He's dangerous in the air and plays above his height.

Hamish Davis

Midfielder

Claremont/Western Australia

190cm

2/5/06

There's a lot to like in Davis' profile, with the Claremont product reminding recruiters of a Will Hayward type of forward. The 190cm prospect kicked four goals from 21 disposals in a League final for Claremont late in the season, when he was best on ground. Davis proved his running capacity at the Draft Combine by finishing fifth in the 2km time trial (6:18 minutes) and he was a consistent player for Western Australia at the championships.

Jack Ough

Midfielder

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

194cm

15/12/06

As the year grew longer, Ough's performances grew stronger. His second half of the season in particular was outstanding, with the tall midfield option having some standout games, including 33 disposals against Geelong in the qualifying final, 32 against Calder in round 16 and 29 against the Chargers in round 18. His confidence stemmed from an impressive carnival with Vic Country and his expertise in getting the ball out of contests and finding a teammate puts him in the mind of some clubs as a top-30 pick.

Jack Ough in action during the 2024 Coates Talent League Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and GWV Rebels at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Mraz

Tall defender

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

198cm

20/2/06

A navicular foot injury earlier this season meant Mraz has barely been sighted this year. If he had have put together a full campaign, there is every chance he would be a lock inside the top-30 given his attributes. The key defender matches up on the opposition's best forwards and can intercept mark as well as go with them on searching runs – he returned to test at the Combine and completed the 2km time trial in 6:32 minutes and was in the top-10 for agility.

Noah Mraz in action during an AFL National Academy training session at Whitten Oval on December 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

James Barrat

Tall defender

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

194cm

23/11/06

Barrat did a bit of everything this season. He kicked 22.21 for the Pioneers – including 19 goals in his first six games of the season – but finished his draft year as a defender. Barrat showed in the second half of the Bendigo's campaign as a third tall back, where he highlighted his intercept marking game and took control in the air, averaging nine marks in his final seven games at Coates Talent League level. He also got experience in Essendon's VFL side.

James Barrat in action during the 2024 AFL National Draft Combine at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Picture : AFL Photos

Josh Dolan

Small forward

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

177cm

11/11/06

A knee injury in the second half of Dolan's year meant he missed out on Sandringham's premiership win as well as testing at the Draft Combine. Dolan is a hard-working prospect who can get up and down the ground and who used his kicking skills to hit targets. He kicked eight goals from five games in the Dragons' season, including a three-goal effort to kickstart his season in round one against Calder.

Josh Dolan celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Clarke

Defender

Glenelg/South Australia

188cm

8/5/06

Clarke put in a couple of eye-catching performances for South Australia at the under-18 national championships, particularly against Vic Metro and Vic Country as a powerful half-back with an attacking sense. He spent some time forward late in Glenelg's under-18 season and has some natural footy instincts in his game. He backed up his competitive on-field approach with a strong run in the Combine's 2km time trial with a 6:16 minute time.

Angus Clarke in action during South Australia's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adrian Cole

Tall defender

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

194cm

5/1/06

A lockdown defender who thrives on shutting down the best key forwards, Cole developed his game as the season went on. As a backman, Cole gets in the way – he finds a way into marking contests to make spoils, he can close down space and be annoying for opposing forwards. Cole is tied to St Kilda as a Next Generation Academy prospect.

Adrian Cole in action during Sandringham's Coates Talent League clash against Sydney's Academy on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And here's one to keep an eye on as well ... West Australian prospect Hugh Boxshall is very close to being in this group and demonstrates the depth in the pool. As a contested midfielder who is 188cm and an excellent endurance athlete, Boxshall is pushing into considerations in this bracket. He averaged 25 disposals for Claremont's colts side this season and is a watch.