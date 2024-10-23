The teams are in for Thursday's clash between Hawthorn and Narrm in Cairns

Casey Sheriff (left) and Gab Colvin. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN recruit Casey Sherriff will return from a horror two-fold leg injury for a rematch with former side Narrm.

Sherriff suffered a fracture in her fibula and also damaged her ankle when her leg was caught in a tackle in week two.

Mack Eardley will also return after two weeks off with concussion, with forward Sophie Locke and last week's debutant Sophie Butterworth omitted.

Narrm has made just one change, Gab Colvin back into the side after her concussion issues, replacing the Dees' own debutant Saraid Taylor.

Hawthorn and Narrm will face off at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on Thursday night, opening a two-week celebration of Indigenous Round.

Thursday, October 24

Hawthorn v Narrm at Cazalys Stadium, 6.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Eardley, C.Sherriff

Out: S.Locke (omitted), S.Butterworth (omitted)

NARRM

In: G.Colvin

Out: S.Taylor (omitted)