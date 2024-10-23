Dylan Bolch looks at what's gone wrong for Geelong in 2024 after reaching a preliminary final last season

Meg McDonald leads Geelong out onto the field during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE curious case of the Cats.

Geelong made a remarkable run to a preliminary final last year but have struggled to back it up in 2024 for a variety of reasons.

It's been hard to get a read on Dan Lowther's side this year. Their best has been superb, but their worst has been pretty hard to stomach.

Geelong is the only side to take points off last year's grand finalists, North Melbourne, but have also suffered several unexpected defeats.

They drew with the Kangaroos in week two, and a ferocious first half last week set the platform for a narrow win over reigning premier Brisbane.

Looking at those results on face value, you'd expect the Cats to be right in the mix for a spot in the not only the top-eight, but the top four.

But in reality, Geelong is hanging on to its faint finals hopes by the skin of their teeth. The Cats sit in 12th spot on the ladder, six premiership points out of the top eight, meaning there is no margin for error in the final two rounds.

The equation is simple - beat the Eagles on the road this weekend and then find a way to get the chocolates over Kuwarna in the final round of the season. Then, hope other results fall their way.

So, while their best has been elite, the Cats have been unable to perform at their best for long periods this season.

AFL.com.au takes a look at where things have gone wrong for Geelong in 2024.

Player availability

Injuries can derail any teams campaign, especially when it's your best players watching on from the sidelines.

Geelong has been missing some of its biggest stars at different stages this season which has tested its depth.

Star forward Chloe Scheer booted 20 goals last year but hasn't been seen at all this season due to a toe injury, while ruck Lilly Pearce, who was expected to take over the No.1 ruck role, suffered an ACL injury before the season started.

Gun midfielder Amy McDonald has managed just five games due to a hamstring injury, while young on-baller Georgie Prespakis has played seven out of nine games so far but has been below her best due to her own injury struggles.

Lowther hasn't been able to call on his prime movers as much as he'd like this season and with so many moving parts, it's been tough to build chemistry and continuity.

Midfield mix

Speaking of the midfield, the Cats' engine room has really struggled to fire a shot this campaign.

With McDonald and Prespakis spending periods of time on the sidelines, too much has been left to too few.

Nina Morrison has battled on valiantly in the guts, while Julia Crockett-Grills has thrived in a wing role this season putting together a career-best year.

Nina Morrison in action during the match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rebecca Webster has had a solid campaign as well, while local product Darcy Moloney has been tasked with greater opportunities.

But the reality is, the Cats haven't won clearances in a single match this season.

If you can't win the footy at the source, it puts your defence on the back foot and means you need to rely on your ball movement and transition (which Geelong do well) in order to generate a score.

Inaccuracy in front of goal

While its midfield has struggled throughout the season, Geelong's attack hasn't had its best campaign either.

The Cats' accuracy in front of goal has been a serious issue all year. They kicked 0.5 against Carlton, 3.9 against Walyalup, 5.14 against Sydney and 5.9 against Richmond.

Darcy Moloney consoles Aishling Moloney as she rues a missed shot on goal during the match between Geelong Cts and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

You've got to take your chances, or risk dropping games and sliding back in the pack – which is exactly what has happened to the Cats.

For the most part, Geelong's transition has been reasonable this year but it hasn't been able to finish off its good work in front of the big sticks.

Tougher fixture

An 11-match fixture means there's always going to be discrepancies between sides and given Geelong's successful 2023 campaign, it's copped a tough draw.

The Cats have been pitted against every top eight side from last year – bar Essendon – and have also faced a rampaging Hawthorn outfit.

That's why the mystery of the Cats in 2024 is even more intriguing.

They performed brilliantly against the Kangaroos and Lions and kicked 61 points against Hawthorn - the highest ever losing score in AFLW history.

A combination of a factors has contributed to Geelong's topsy-turvy campaign but the Cats have shown that at their best, they can match it with anyone.

With a healthier injury list, the Cats are every chance to return to the pointy end of the ladder in 2025, but the question now is, will things fall their way over the next two weeks to give them another chance at a premiership tilt in 2024?