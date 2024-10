Brad Crouch has been delisted by St Kilda after 66 games in the red, white and black

Brad Crouch celebrates a goal during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted Brad Crouch after 66 games at the club.

Crouch crossed from Adelaide to the Saints as a restricted free agent ahead of the 2021 season on a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old played nearly every game across his first three seasons at the Saints but was reduced to just one match in 2024 as he battled a persistent knee injury.

He previously played 95 games for the Crows after being drafted with pick No.2 in the 2011 mini-draft.