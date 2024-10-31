Essendon players celebrate a goal during the AFLW R9 match against Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLACES in finals, the top four, and the McClelland Trophy are all still up for grabs entering the final round of the 2024 NAB AFL Women's home and away season.

Geelong and Narrm have come from the clouds to mount a late charge, and Kuwarna's grasp on a double chance is weakening.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Brisbane has the chance to snag the McClelland Trophy – and its million-dollar prize – away from Hawthorn. In order to do so, the Lions need to claim a win over Euro-Yroke, and the Hawks must fall to Richmond.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Geelong v Kuwarna at GMHBA Stadium (Wadawurrung), 7.15pm AEDT

Last time they met: Kuwarna 4.6 (30) defeated Geelong 4.4 (28), round nine, 2022 S7

Geelong's injury list has quietly grown in recent weeks, and now it is stretched for players available for selection. While the club still boasts important players like midfield duo Georgie Prespakis and Amy McDonald, and forward star Aishling Moloney, the role-playing support around them isn't necessarily as flexible as desired, with an ankle injury to Julia Crockett-Grills a bigger concern than it might have been in previous years. This presents as dangerous given the must-win nature of this game for the Cats, who need to beat perennial challenger Kuwarna to stay in finals contention. Should the Cats claim the upset win, the Crows could very well fall out of the top four, and lose the double chance, so there is plenty on the line for both teams.

The Crows have been their own worst enemy at times, creating opportunities to score and reliably taking marks inside 50, but not executing on them, which has largely been the cause of their last two losses. Cleaning that up will be crucial not only for winning this match, but going forward into finals. Another area where Kuwarna could potentially be exposed on Friday is in the space it creates out the back. By defending really high up the ground, working actively to oppress its opposition, there is opportunity created in its back half. This was exploited by North Melbourne last week, and could very well be done again by none other than current leading goalkicker Aishling Moloney. Her speed and quick-thinking, combined with one-on-one strength, will make her the most dangerous player on the ground.

Tip: Both teams have plenty to play for, but the Cats will just run out of legs. Kuwarna by five points.

Caitlin Gould celebrates a goal with teammates during the AFLW R9 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval on October 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Narrm v Collingwood at Ikon Park (Wurundjeri), 1.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Narrm 10.13 (73) defeated Collingwood 4.7 (31), round one, 2023

Narrm has worked to force a tough, contested style of play against stronger opponents in recent weeks, in which it has refused to allow the opposition to generate the desired release handball from the contest, limiting their use in space. Off the back of this, it has slowed the opposition's ball movement, which means the defensive unit – led by Tahlia Gillard and Maeve Chaplin – can set up effectively. It is through this style of play that it snatched a win over Kuwarna, and pushed Hawthorn right up until the final siren. But against the Pies, Narrm has an opportunity to press back to the kind of footy that saw it devastate the likes of Greater Western Sydney, Richmond and Euro-Yroke – a freewheeling, aggressive attack.

Alyssa Bannan is in a rich vein of form, and will likely be Sam Wright's No.1 target for defensive attention. Youngster Lucy Cronin may well be tasked with the role, given her athleticism, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Jordyn Allen take up the responsibility. Collingwood simply struggled to make its forward movement count. They get plenty of numbers into defence, swarming around the contest, but tend to make limited impact, which in turn allows the opposition the time and space to set up for the intercept. Expect this game to be played in Narrm's front half.

Tip: The Demons will end their home and away season on a high. Narrm by 20 points.

Sydney v Waalitj Marawar at Henson Park (Gadigal & Wangal), 3.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Sydney 5.4 (34) defeated Waalitj Marawar 2.9 (21), round four, 2023

Although this match will have no impact on the finals race, both teams being out of contention and not able to hurt or help any of those pressing desperately for that eighth place, there is still plenty to like. The class of 2022 will be on show, with six players selected in the first 25 picks at the 2022 Telstra AFLW Draft. Montana Ham (pick No.1), Sofia Hurley (five), Cynthia Hamilton (11), Ella Roberts (14), Lauren Wakfer (15) and Abbygail Bushby (24) have all had significant impacts on their teams' fortunes this year, with this final round one last chance for fans to catch a glimpse of the stars of now, and the future.

The Eagles have struggled this year to maintain forward territory, too often sending the ball inside 50 only to see it sail back over their heads, but against an under-strength Swans defence, there could be real opportunity for crafty forwards like Kellie Gibson and Mikayla Western to get their hands dirty. Sydney isn't hugely better with respect to control in the attacking half, but with its speed in ball movement, and ability to transition end-to-end, it has the potential to generate some quick scoring opportunities that way. But to do this, they must engage their stars still available on the park – namely Ham, Hurley and Rebecca Privitelli.

Tip: Both sides will want to finish the season with a win, but the Swans will be marginally stronger. Sydney by six points.

Cynthia Hamilton celebrates a goal during the AFLW R8 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Henson Park on October 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval (Wurundjeri), 5.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: North Melbourne 6.4 (40) defeated Gold Coast 2.2 (14), round one, 2022 S7

Injuries to both Daisy D'Arcy and Lucy Single are set to have a significant impact on how Gold Coast approaches the unbeaten ladder leader North Melbourne. The pair's absence hurts the Suns both in the midfield, whereby Single would typically be assigned a run-with role against one of the Roos' stars, and in defence where D'Arcy would have almost certainly been expected to limit small forward Alice O'Loughlin.

Everything North Melbourne touches turns to gold this year, with the side leading in nearly every major statistical metric. This also includes tackles, in which the Roos are the No.1 side, and unfortunately for the Suns, they sit at No.18. Nevertheless, expect the Suns to try and force a highly contested, stoppage heavy, pressure game. Gold Coast excels at centre bounce stoppages, but then has a tendency to fall to pieces at those around the ground, so the gameplan becomes simple in theory, but hard to execute against a side like the Roos. Win the centre bounce clearance, send the ball long and quick inside 50, and rely on the contested marking prowess of Jac Dupuy and Tara Bohanna. The danger, however, is if they don't secure the footy with that long kick forward, because North Melbourne has an ability to rip teams open on the rebound.

Tip: The Kangaroos will join Brisbane (2017) as the only teams to finish a home and away season unbeaten. North Melbourne by 40 points.

North Melbourne players celebrate after the AFLW R9 match against Adelaide at Norwood Oval on October 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Essendon at Ikon Park (Wurundjeri), 7.15pm AEDT

Last time they met: Essendon 8.8 (56) defeated Carlton 3.6 (24), round nine, 2023

The loss of ruck Steph Wales for Essendon is a significant one, with the young star going down with an ACL injury late in last week's draw with Richmond. Now, the Bombers must face a Carlton ruck contingent consisting of Breann Moody and Jess Good without a recognised ruck. For the Blues, despite a tough season, they do still boast weapons through the ruck, and can consolidate some strength through the position throughout the game.

Essendon typically likes to possess the ball, using uncontested marks to move the footy and generate forward entries, but it is unfortunately the worst in the League at converting those entries into scores, although that metric improved in last week's draw. The sides are fairly evenly matched through the midfield, but the Bombers usually get their hands to the footy first, which will likely see Carlton second to the ball and forced into defensive manoeuvres, rather than establishing the game on its own terms. Even without their No.1 ruck, the Bombers have a stronger layer of experience and class across the ground, with players like Bonnie Toogood, Steph Cain, Georgia Nanscawen and Madison Prespakis ready to confirm a place in finals.

Tip: The Blues will put up a fight, but ultimately the Bombers will earn their place in finals. Essendon by 10 points.

Georgia Nanscawen has her kick smothered by Paige Trudgeon during the AFLW R9 match between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill on October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Euro-Yroke v Brisbane at RSEA Park (Kulin Nations), 1.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Euro-Yroke 8.7 (55) defeated Brisbane 5.4 (34), round nine, 2023

It was in the corresponding fixture last year that Brisbane got the whack to the nose against the Saints that spurred its premiership run, but the loss is still burning in the Lions, who are hell-bent on redemption. They are well-placed to get the win, as the best team in the League at turning front-half intercepts into scores – nearly four goals' worth per game – and are second-best at generating repeat forward 50 entries. This will prove a tricky prospect for the Saints' defence, which will be without important stopper Bianca Jakobsson due to a nasty knee injury suffered in last week's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Even with the likes of Jaimee Lambert and Tyanna Smith playing some great footy, Euro-Yroke has really struggled to control the contest, and it is here where Lion Belle Dawes will thrive. When the Saints get beaten around the ball, they have a hard time establishing their running game, where they aim to engage wingers like Molly McDonald and Darcy Guttridge to move the ball forward. Another sub-plot in this game is whether Taylor Smith can regain the leading goalkicker award from Geelong's Aishling Moloney. Heading into the round, just two goals separate the pair, but Smith will need to make history and kick the most goals by a player in a home and away season in AFLW history to reclaim the crown.

Tip: The Lions will get redemption. Brisbane by 25 points.

Richmond v Hawthorn at Swinburne Centre (Wurundjeri), 3.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Richmond 6.5 (41) defeated Hawthorn 4.6 (30), round eight, 2023

Hawthorn was challenged last week, and it stood strong, proving that even when its own scoring isn't as free flowing as desired, it can stand up well defensively. In an ideal world, the Hawks want to quickly flick the ball around stoppage by hand, and then move to the space outside. They don't want to live in the contest, but understand its value as a launching point. As an added bonus to an already humming team, dangerous forward Greta Bodey is set to return from a toe injury after missing the last fortnight.

For Richmond, making it an aerial game is an important way to preserve control in the game. The Tigers are a reliable contested marking team, as well as the best mark inside 50 team in the League this year. They must use those weapons to keep the Hawks uncomfortable and out of the hands of their dangerous runners on the deck. The loss of Sarah Hosking as a pressure forward will hurt the Tigers, however, with her presence inside 50 an important aspect of their attacking game this year. Given Hawthorn's arsenal up forward, the idea of releasing someone like Beth Lynch out of defence is an unlikely one, but could be an option if things aren't going Richmond's way, given her ruthlessness and pressure.

Tip: The Hawks will secure the million-dollar prize. Hawthorn by 15 points.

Greta Bodey celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Yartapuulti v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval (Kaurna), 4.35pm ACDT

Last time they met: Yartapuulti 13.10 (88) defeated Greater Western Sydney 4.6 (30), round 10, 2023

Yartapuulti is heaving toward its first finals series, playing a direct, aggressive style of footy that values the hard ball above all else. It is not really a transition team, rather a surging side that works from contest to contest to gain territory along the way. Generally it will move the ball slower and down the line, not playing on from marks, instead sending the ball long in preparation to compete again, and focuses heavily on kicks to move the ball. Greater Western Sydney is the exact opposite in the way it wants to move down field. It wants to create the running overlap, look for the handball receive, and shift the ball off the line with a switching disposal. Its skills can let it down at times, but the goal is to put speed on the ball.

Essentially, this one will come down to which side can more effectively force its style on the game for the longest period of time. While the Giants have shown flashes of brilliance, they haven't been able to do it for four quarters this year, rather a half here, or a quarter there. The Power, however, has proven to be more hardened and consistent throughout games – particularly throughout their recent winning streak.

Tip: The winning streak will continue. Yartapuulti by 27 points.

Katelyn Pope celebrates after the AFLW R9 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Walyalup v Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval (Whadjuk), 4.05pm AWST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 3.5 (23) defeated Walyalup 3.2 (20), round three, 2022 S7

The ruck battle in this one will be a fascinating watch. Docker Mim Strom and Bulldog Alice Edmonds are first and third in the League for hitouts this year, respectively, and both offer a commanding presence on the field. Strom's hitouts are clean, to space, and tend to be unpredictable to the opposition, while she then uses neat skill and positioning around the ground to continue to impact after the hitout. Edmonds, meanwhile, is simply dominant in the air as a contested marking target, upon whom the Bulldogs rely enormously.

Walyalup is very good at keeping the ball in its front half, peppering the forward 50 and piling pressure on opposition backlines, but it is less effective at turning defensive 50 possession into attacking opportunity. This is something the Western Bulldogs struggle to achieve as well, which makes the midfield and stoppage wins so much more valuable. Gaining ground out of stoppage will be crucial in generating true attacking opportunity. Aisling McCarthy has been a star for the Dockers this year, helping to power the side's midfield unit, as has Gabby Newton, while Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald are those doing the tough stuff for the Bulldogs. It is here where the game will be won or lost.

Tip: The Dockers will head into finals with momentum. Walyalup by 13 points.