The week 10 teams are in for Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

(L-R): Kate Hore, Jess Dal Pos, Sarah Hosking. Pictures: AFL Photos

NARRM has regained its captain for a do-or-die clash with Collingwood, while Kuwarna has named an experienced utility for the first time this year.

Kate Hore, who was a late out for the Demons' match against Hawthorn in Cairns last week, will return as they attempt to surge into an unlikely finals place, but fellow late exclusion Gabrielle Colvin hasn't been as lucky.

Sarah Hosking has been ruled out for the rest of the Tigers' season with a high-grade hamstring injury suffered in last week's Dreamtime draw with Essendon, with Charley Ryan, Tamara Luke, Molly Eastman, and Jemima Woods all added to the extended squad for Sunday's match against the Hawks.

Jess Dal Pos will play one last game for Carlton, returning from a calf concern after last playing in the side's week six loss to Brisbane, and Evie Gooch will run out in the blue and gold once more, after the pair announced their retirement from the AFLW during the week.

The Crows have added Najwa Allen to their selected side for the first time in 2024, after the 30-year-old took a conservative approach to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

Former Walyalup small Mikayla Hyde will make her Collingwood debut, after a long-term foot injury has kept her on the injury list for much of the year, and the Pies have also regained dangerous forward Eliza James from concussion protocols.

Carlton leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio will also play in week 10, returning from two weeks out due to concussion. Amelia Velardo and Keeley Skepper have made way for the veteran pair.

Sydney has swung the axe after an 11-goal loss to Brisbane last week, with Lisa Steane, Aimee Whelan, and Paige Sheppard all omitted, while both Alice Mitchell (finger) and Maddy Collier (suspension) also come out of the side.

Youngsters Lara Hausegger and Holly Cooper are among the five inclusions in their place.

Last year's No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been omitted from the Western Bulldogs' extended Sunday squad, while Brisbane has added Dakota Davidson, Ellie Hampson, and Kate Lutkins to its squad of 24.

With Steph Wales out long term with an ACL injury, Matilda Dyke has been brought in as Essendon's ruck, and Gold Coast has chosen to omit forward pair Jamie Stanton and Darcie Davies, alongside the exclusion of Daisy D'Arcy due to an ACL injury of her own.

Friday, November 1

Geelong v Kuwarna at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: B.Plummer

Out: J.Crockett-Grills (ankle)

KUWARNA

In: K.Kustermann, N.Allen

Out: J.Waterhouse (omitted), A.Boyle-Carr (omitted)

Saturday, November 2

Narrm v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

NARRM

In: K.Hore, A.Pisano

Out: D.Taylor (managed), S.Goldrick (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: E.James, M.Hyde

Out: J.Ivey (omitted), G.Clark (omitted)

Sydney v Waalitj Marawar at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: R.Sargent-Wilson, L.Hausegger, M.Beruldsen, H.Cooper, K.Hillier

Out: M.Collier (suspension), A.Mitchell (Injured), L.Steane (omitted), A.Whelan (omitted), P.Sheppard (omitted)

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: E.Gooch, B.Smith, S.Goranova

Out: B.Schilling (concussion), V.Simmons (omitted), O.Di Donato (omitted)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, 5.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Shannon

Out: J.Bruton (managed)

GOLD COAST

In: E.Smith, K.Bischa, L.McConville

Out: D.D'Arcy (knee), D.Davies (omitted), J.Stanton (omitted)

Carlton v Essendon Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: D.Vescio, J.Dal Pos

Out: A.Velardo (omitted), K.Skepper (Injured)

ESSENDON

In: M.Dyke

Out: S.Wales (knee)

Sunday, November 3

Euro-Yroke v Brisbane at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEDT

EURO-YROKE

In: K.Whiley, E.Friend, M.Boyd, S.Nalder

Out: B.Jakobsson (knee)

BRISBANE

In: D.Davidson, E.Hampson, K.Lutkins

Out: Nil

Richmond v Hawthorn at Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: C.Ryan, T.Luke, M.Eastman, J.Woods

Out: S.Hosking (hamstring)

HAWTHORN

In: E.Everist, S.Butterworth, T.Fellows, G.Bodey

Out: C.Baskaran (omitted)

Yartapuulti v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

YARTAPUULTI

In: A.Foley, M.Keryk, A.Brook

Out: Nil

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Murphy, C.Miller, I.Linde

Out: Nil

Walyalup v Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval, 4.05pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: M.Scanlon, H.Miller, T.Mulder, H.Ifould

Out: A.Brazill (ankle)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Z.Farquharson, A.Smith, E.Gavalas, B.Barwick

Out: K.Weston-Turner (omitted)