Midfielder Dylan Stephens is set to leave the Swans during the trade period

Dylan Stephens greets fans after the R2 match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Dylan Stephens will explore a trade out of the Swans, with North Melbourne favoured to land the No.5 draft pick.

Stephens is understood to have informed the Swans on Thursday of his intentions to seek a trade, with the Kangaroos long considered his expected landing spot.

Stephens has had a contract offer in front of him from Sydney for some time but the Roos have been pushing to add to their wing and midfield stocks this off-season.

The 22-year-old played 13 games this year for the Swans to take his career tally to 43 in four seasons with the club.

He played in last year's Grand Final and the first seven games of this year's campaign before being left out of the side for a block in the middle of the year. He returned to feature in the last month of the home and away season but not the Swans' elimination final loss last week to Carlton.

Stephens went to boarding school in Adelaide, where he was drafted from Norwood, but grew up in Mildura, Victoria.

The Swans look set for a busy trade and free agency period, with Brodie Grundy expected to land at the club as it searches to add to its big man and ruck division.