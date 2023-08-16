Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Kieren Briggs, Errol Gulden and James Jordon. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

GIANTS LOOK TO LOCK IN EMERGING RUCK

GREATER Western Sydney has moved to lock in emerging ruckman Kieren Briggs early, following a stunning second half of 2023.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal at the end of last season through to the end of 2024 after playing nine games across his first four seasons at the Giants.

But now Greater Western Sydney is working on a deal to extend the 201cm ruckman's contract through to free agency at the end of 2026.

Briggs has emerged as one of the premier ruckmen in the AFL since being picked for the first time by Adam Kingsley in round 10.

Since then, the Pennant Hills product has averaged 26.8 hitouts, 15.6 disposals, 10.3 contested possessions, 6.3 clearances and five tackles from 12 games.

Only Western Bulldogs star Tim English (16.8) has averaged more Player Ratings Points per game than Briggs (15.3), with Max Gawn, Rowan Marshall and Todd Goldstein further behind.

The Giants' two other readymade ruck options – Matt Flynn and Braydon Preuss – are both out of contract at the end of October. – Josh Gabelich

GOOD AS GULD FOR SWANS

SYDNEY has already opened discussions around a long-term extension for gun youngster Errol Gulden, with the club also keen to lock away Ollie Florent and Logan McDonald before they enter contract years in 2024.

Gulden has been an instant hit at the Swans and appears destined for All-Australian selection in just his third season, having averaged 26.1 disposals and kicked 18 goals across the year.

Despite not being due to fall out of contract until the end of next season, negotiations around a long-term extension have already started as Sydney continues to look for ways to lock away its best young players.

The Swans have recently secured long-term extensions for Tom Papley (2028), Callum Mills (2029) and Nick Blakey (2031) before they entered contract years, with deals for Gulden, Florent and McDonald also in the works.

Errol Gulden runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson revealed initial discussions with Gulden's manager Ben Williams were now underway.

"We've already opened up discussions with Ben Williams about that," Beatson told Gettable.

"As we have with a couple of other players like Ollie Florent et cetera. They don't fall out of contract until the end of next season, but we like to get that done like we did with Nick Blakey."

Gulden is due to hit his fourth season next year, with another four years to run before he reaches free agency.

Sydney also continues to wait on a decision over the future of the club's former top-five pick Dylan Stephens, with the classy midfielder still weighing up a contract offer amid rival interest.

"We've had a contract offer in front of Dylan and his management for most of this year. They wanted to sit on it, just to see where he fitted in. He had some things to work on. We're really keen to keep him. Time will tell," Beatson said. – Riley Beveridge

POWER BACKMAN SIGNS ON

Port Adelaide defender Kane Farrell will remain at Alberton for at least two more seasons.

The 24-year-old has secured a two-year extension that will take him through to free agency at the end of 2025.

Farrell has played 18 games this season – the most of his career – and 34 of 37 since returning from a knee reconstruction in round six last season.

The Bendigo Pioneers product was recruited as a half-forward but has transitioned into a damaging rebound defender under Ken Hinkley.

Port Adelaide has also re-signed Dylan Williams for a further two seasons, after last week extending Trent McKenzie for 2024. – Josh Gabelich

Kane Farrell in action during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

EAGLES YOUNGSTER SET FOR DEAL

WEST Coast midfielder Jai Culley is progressing towards a contract extension at the Eagles to lock him in for 2024.

Culley went down with a season-ending knee injury and underwent a reconstruction after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in round eight this season.

But the youngster, who was the No.1 pick in the 2022 mid-season rookie draft, is closing in on a new deal with the club.

After playing four games late last season, the big-bodied midfielder showed some of his exciting traits earlier this season, including kicking four goals against Port Adelaide in round six before he went down with injury a fortnight later.

The Eagles are set for significant list turnover this season, with veteran trio Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn all announcing their retirements. – Callum Twomey

Jai Culley looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Richmond in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP DEMON TO WAIT

MELBOURNE midfielder James Jordon will wait until the end of the Demons' season before making a call on his future as the free agent gathers rival interest.

Jordon, who was the substitute in Melbourne's breakthrough 2021 premiership win, remains uncontracted for next year after putting off talks earlier this season.

A number of clubs have registered interest through the year, including Essendon, Gold Coast and Sydney, but Jordon will focus on the end of the Demons' season before making his call.

After being delisted at the end of 2020, Jordon qualifies as a free agent for the rest of his career, making him an appealing option for clubs who do not have to strike a trade.

The hard-running wingman has also played some midfield time through this season, particularly in the absence of Clayton Oliver due to injury, but has been either the starting substitute or been subbed out of games in eight of his 17 appearances for the Dees this year.

The Demons have been keen to retain Jordon, who would bring in a compensation pick for them if he left. – Callum Twomey

James Jordon in action during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CROW EYES NEW DEAL

SHANE McAdam is pressing for a new deal at Adelaide after a run of impressive performances since breaking back into the Crows' line-up.

McAdam booted four goals in the Crows' loss to Brisbane on Saturday, which followed three goals the previous week against Gold Coast.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season but given reason for another deal at the Crows after playing the past five games for the side at senior level.

He played in round one but was suspended for three games for his bump on the Giants' Jacob Wehr and then got an early-season quad injury that ruled him out of action for much of the first half of the season.

McAdam is due to play his 50th AFL game this week for the Crows, having joined the club as a mature-ager at the end of 2018. – Callum Twomey

Shane McAdam celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KANGAS KEEPING AN EYE ON DEFENDERS

NORTH Melbourne is monitoring the key defensive market ahead of this year's trade and draft period, as the club continues to wait on a decision over the future of its star free agent Ben McKay.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's Gettable last month, Swans unrestricted free agent Lewis Melican looms as an option as North Melbourne scours the possible key defensive targets.

The interest in Melican comes as McKay continues to weigh up his future, and with fellow key defender Griffin Logue set to miss a significant portion of next season after rupturing his ACL earlier this year.

Speaking on Gettable last week, the club's list manager Brady Rawlings said the Kangaroos were keeping a watchful eye over the market regardless of McKay's decision and said he was confident they would add to that area of the field.

"We've been in that space in our scouting," Rawlings told Gettable.

"When you do have a free agent who hasn't signed, you need to prepare to keep him and prepare to lose him. We've certainly been looking in that space to give us some more depth in that area.

"Whether that's through draft or trade, we're confident we'll bolster that part of the ground in this off-season." – Riley Beveridge

MIDFIELDER ON DRAFT RISE

SANDRINGHAM Dragons prospect Charlie Edwards has clubs watching him as the big-bodied midfielder makes a late dash up the draft board.

Edwards played for the Dragons at the start of the year but had limited pre-season given his strong cricket talents, however, he has taken the eye of scouts in recent weeks.

The Bendigo product is a boarder at Melbourne Grammar, where he played this season alongside top-10 chance Ryley Sanders, and has had a number of club interviews recently.

The 190cm prospect had a standout game for the Dragons against Dandenong last month, gathering 29 disposals, six tackles, six clearances and 10 inside 50s and will feature for Sandringham on Saturday in the Coates Talent League.

"He had that breakout game against Dandenong and he just controlled the ball. He can play as inside and outside midfielder and is a very good athlete," said Mark Wheeler, Sandringham's talent manager.

"He was a bit underdone at the start of the season after his cricket season but his form has been really good and he's getting interest from clubs." – Callum Twomey