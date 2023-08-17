Michael Whiting takes a look at the runs of five-plus goals conceded by every team this year

West Coast players look dejected after a loss to Fremantle in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FOR THE second time in eight weeks, West Coast created history for all the wrong reasons at the weekend.

In giving up 17 consecutive goals against Fremantle in Saturday night's Western Derby, the Eagles moved into fifth place for most goals conceded in succession in an AFL game since 2000.

In fourth? The 18 they conceded in the 171-point loss to Sydney at the SCG in round 15.

Although the Eagles now occupy two of the top five spots, they were still some way from challenging the leader in that category – the crosstown rival Dockers who coughed up 23 in a row to Geelong late in 2018.

Biggest runs of goals since 2000 2018 R22 Geelong Fremantle 23 2019 R21 Western Bulldogs Essendon 21 2021 R22 Port Adelaide Carlton 19 2023 R15 Sydney West Coast 18 2023 R22 Fremantle West Coast 17 2004 R08 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 16 2005 R13 Port Adelaide Hawthorn 16 2006 R22 Sydney Carlton 16 2011 R06 Essendon Gold Coast 16 2016 R23 Sydney Richmond 16

In statistics provided by Champion Data, it should really come as no surprise West Coast has conceded the most runs of five-plus goals in 2023.

In fact, it's happened 23 times to Adam Simpson's men, well clear of next worst Hawthorn and North Melbourne, both on 16.

Five-plus goal streaks conceded in 2023

23 - West Coast

16 - Hawthorn, North Melbourne

13 - Gold Coast

11 - Western Bulldogs

9 - Essendon

8 - Fremantle

7 - Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda

6 - Greater Western Sydney

5 - Carlton, Collingwood, Port Adelaide, Sydney

4 - Brisbane, Geelong, Melbourne

Melbourne, Geelong and Brisbane have conceded five consecutive goals from their opponents just four times this year.

The Cats' fourth time came against Collingwood last Friday night when the Pies rattled on seven consecutive majors from late in the second quarter to flip that contest on its head.