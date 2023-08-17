West Coast players look dejected after a loss to Fremantle in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FOR THE second time in eight weeks, West Coast created history for all the wrong reasons at the weekend.

In giving up 17 consecutive goals against Fremantle in Saturday night's Western Derby, the Eagles moved into fifth place for most goals conceded in succession in an AFL game since 2000.

DRAFT
Cal Twomey's Phantom Form Guide: Top draft prospects' August ranking

In fourth? The 18 they conceded in the 171-point loss to Sydney at the SCG in round 15.

Although the Eagles now occupy two of the top five spots, they were still some way from challenging the leader in that category – the crosstown rival Dockers who coughed up 23 in a row to Geelong late in 2018.

Biggest runs of goals since 2000

2018 R22

Geelong

Fremantle

23

2019 R21

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

21

2021 R22

Port Adelaide

Carlton

19

2023 R15

Sydney

West Coast

18

2023 R22

Fremantle

West Coast

17

2004 R08

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

16

2005 R13

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

16

2006 R22

Sydney

Carlton

16

2011 R06

Essendon

Gold Coast

16

2016 R23

Sydney

Richmond

16

In statistics provided by Champion Data, it should really come as no surprise West Coast has conceded the most runs of five-plus goals in 2023.

In fact, it's happened 23 times to Adam Simpson's men, well clear of next worst Hawthorn and North Melbourne, both on 16.

Five-plus goal streaks conceded in 2023

23 - West Coast
16 - Hawthorn, North Melbourne
13 - Gold Coast
11 - Western Bulldogs
9 - Essendon
8 - Fremantle
7 - Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda
6 - Greater Western Sydney
5 - Carlton, Collingwood, Port Adelaide, Sydney
4 - Brisbane, Geelong, Melbourne

Melbourne, Geelong and Brisbane have conceded five consecutive goals from their opponents just four times this year.

The Cats' fourth time came against Collingwood last Friday night when the Pies rattled on seven consecutive majors from late in the second quarter to flip that contest on its head.