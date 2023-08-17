FOR THE second time in eight weeks, West Coast created history for all the wrong reasons at the weekend.
In giving up 17 consecutive goals against Fremantle in Saturday night's Western Derby, the Eagles moved into fifth place for most goals conceded in succession in an AFL game since 2000.
In fourth? The 18 they conceded in the 171-point loss to Sydney at the SCG in round 15.
Although the Eagles now occupy two of the top five spots, they were still some way from challenging the leader in that category – the crosstown rival Dockers who coughed up 23 in a row to Geelong late in 2018.
|
Biggest runs of goals since 2000
|
2018 R22
|
Geelong
|
Fremantle
|
23
|
2019 R21
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Essendon
|
21
|
2021 R22
|
Port Adelaide
|
Carlton
|
19
|
2023 R15
|
Sydney
|
West Coast
|
18
|
2023 R22
|
Fremantle
|
West Coast
|
17
|
2004 R08
|
North Melbourne
|
Port Adelaide
|
16
|
2005 R13
|
Port Adelaide
|
Hawthorn
|
16
|
2006 R22
|
Sydney
|
Carlton
|
16
|
2011 R06
|
Essendon
|
Gold Coast
|
16
|
2016 R23
|
Sydney
|
Richmond
|
16
In statistics provided by Champion Data, it should really come as no surprise West Coast has conceded the most runs of five-plus goals in 2023.
In fact, it's happened 23 times to Adam Simpson's men, well clear of next worst Hawthorn and North Melbourne, both on 16.
Five-plus goal streaks conceded in 2023
23 - West Coast
16 - Hawthorn, North Melbourne
13 - Gold Coast
11 - Western Bulldogs
9 - Essendon
8 - Fremantle
7 - Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda
6 - Greater Western Sydney
5 - Carlton, Collingwood, Port Adelaide, Sydney
4 - Brisbane, Geelong, Melbourne
Melbourne, Geelong and Brisbane have conceded five consecutive goals from their opponents just four times this year.
The Cats' fourth time came against Collingwood last Friday night when the Pies rattled on seven consecutive majors from late in the second quarter to flip that contest on its head.