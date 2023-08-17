Ross Lyon has his eyes set on taking down reigning premier Geelong as St Kilda edges closer to a long-awaited finals berth

St Kilda players sing the team song after beating Richmond in R22 at Marvel Stadium on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA hasn't built Saturday night's crucial clash against Geelong up as a final, but victory at Marvel Stadium will almost certainly secure a stunning return to September in Ross Lyon's first season back at Moorabbin.

The Saints have spent the entire home and away season inside the top eight, only dipping below sixth – where they currently sit – for one week, after banking 12 wins for the first time since 2016 to remain firmly in the hunt with two rounds to play.

After winning last year's Grand Final at the end of a 16-game winning streak, the Cats have struggled for consistency in 2023 but are still only half a game outside the eight with the Saints and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium to come.

"We prepare every week like it's a final. We're very process driven. We understand what's at stake. The formula and the objective is really clear: you win four points over the next two (weeks) and you play finals. That's the objective and the result we're after," Lyon said.

"We've got to focus on training well and meeting well and getting to the line fit and healthy. We know they are a formidable opponent with their backs to the wall, we're up for the challenge, we know what to expect."

Cooper Sharman (L) and Marcus Windhager during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on August 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda limited the influence of Hawthorn captain James Sicily at the end of July when Cooper Sharman played a negating role on the star defender and Lyon may look for someone to play a similar role on four-time All-Australian Tom Stewart, especially after Collingwood veteran Jeremy Howe was able to blunt his brilliance last Friday night.

"He is a great player, isn't he? I talk to Corey Enright all the time about his positioning and trying to teach our young guys coming through how to play like that. We'll put some work into him," Lyon said.

"Last week we didn't really send anyone to [Nick] Vlaustin. We did with Sicily, but he is right in that calibre of player. We'll probably back our ball movement in first and then when he is in your area you're going to have to take care of him, because if he dominates, it's going to be a tough day for us."

St Kilda vice-captain Cal Wilkie is set for the colossal task of taming Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron in the week after the Geelong superstar slotted 7.4 and could have finished with double figures against the Magpies.

Lyon expects the South Australian to spend time on Cameron, just like he has done in the past, along with Josh Battle, while Zaine Cordy is likely to play on Tom Hawkins if the veteran proves his fitness in time for the clash, with Dougal Howard still sidelined with a fractured wrist.

"Jeremy moves around so much that he is on different parts of the ground, so we'll have to roll over a fair bit. I don't think Callum will follow him into our forward 50, you can blink he could be everywhere, he is a very special player," he said.

Ross Lyon looks on during St Kilda training at RSEA Park on August 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Callum will have him at times, Josh Battle will have him, Nasiah [Wanganeen-Milera] and [Liam] Stocker, depending on where he plays. Typically we haven't locked down on one player all year, although Sicily we put a lot of time into he. I think it would be Cordy more like for Hawkins, that's more of a natural match-up."

St Kilda will still be alive even if it doesn't prevail on Saturday night, but it faces the daunting task of heading to the Gabba in the final round to beat Brisbane for the first time at home in 2023.