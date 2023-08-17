Which key players are a chance to feature in September, and which ones are up against it?

IT'S THAT time of year where even a minor injury could mean season over.

With a little more than six weeks until Grand Final day, the medical departments at all clubs are working overtime to get their players back on the park when it matters most.

Which players at your club are close to a return, who's already been ruled out for the year, and who is racing the clock?

Richmond, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

To do damage in September, the Crows need electric small forward Izak Rankine fit and at his best, with the former Gold Coast goalkicker on track to return from a three-week hamstring injury this week. Mitch Hinge has also become an important member of the 22, playing 20 games as a wingman and half-back and averaging 19.7 disposals and 4.6 rebound 50s. He has needed assessment on a knee injury this week but should be available. Defender Will Hamill is in concussion protocols but will be available before finals to add depth to the backline group. Otherwise, the Crows know what they will have at their disposal in September, with six players ruled out for the year. - Nathan Schmook

Out for the season: Elliott Himmelberg (hamstring), Nick Murray (knee), Tom Doedee (knee), Jordan Butts (foot), Chayce Jones (foot), Zac Taylor (foot)

All eyes will be on triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston as he tries to overcome damage to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee to be available for finals. The Lions will reassess the injury prior to the qualifying final and make another judgement from there. There's still hope the clever tall forward could be fit and available to play a role in September. Likewise, fellow veteran Daniel Rich will miss at least a month with a recurring hamstring problem. Already playing in the VFL, and previously missing a week with the same injury, it's harder to see Rich forcing his way back in, but if he gets his body right, who knows? - Michael Whiting

Out for the season: Will Ashcroft (knee), James Madden (shoulder)

Having been decimated for large parts of the season, Carlton will welcome back a host of notable troops either before September or during the pre-finals bye. The Blues expect former Coleman Medal-winning key forward Harry McKay (knee) to return this weekend, where he could be joined by reliable utility Jack Silvagni (knee). Important midfield duo Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Sam Walsh (hamstring) are both likely to return from respective soft tissue injuries in round 24, while fellow onballer Matt Kennedy (knee) could either join them for the last home and away game or return for the first week of finals. Mitch McGovern (hamstring) should be back next week, while the next fortnight will be crucial for the finals chances of small forward Corey Durdin (shoulder). Sam Docherty (calf) could miss this week, but will be back before September, with Zac Williams (knee) the only certified member of Carlton's best 22 currently dealing with a long-term issue. - Riley Beveridge

Out for the season: Alex Mirkov (heart), Zac Williams (knee)

Nick Daicos will miss the final two games of the home and away season due to a hairline fracture in his knee. The Brownlow Medal contender is expected to miss the Magpies' first final at this stage but could be available for the second final. Darcy Moore should be available for the qualifying final after straining his hamstring against Geelong. Jordan De Goey will miss this weekend and is no guarantee to play next week due to a glute strain. - Josh Gabelich

Out for the season: Charlie Dean (foot)

The Bombers could regain Sam Draper (hip), Jake Stringer (foot), Dylan Shiel (foot) and Jye Caldwell (hip) for a virtual elimination final against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. But all eyes will be on Jordan Ridley should the Bombers reach the finals. The important defender has been sidelined since round 19 with a quad injury and is listed as being three to four weeks away from a comeback, making a September comeback likely if the Bombers can get there. Ridley was in superb form when he went down with his injury and his return would be a major boost for Essendon. – Dejan Kalinic

Out for the season: Massimo D'Ambrosio (knee), Jayden Davey (knee), Jaiden Hunter (back), Harrison Jones (ankle), Tex Wanganeen (foot)

Mark Blicavs is up against it to play again this season due to a hamstring strain. Gary Rohan is in the same boat. Tom Hawkins has missed the past two games due to a hamstring strain but could return this weekend. Jon Ceglar has endured an injury interrupted run and is currently dealing with a back issue. Cam Guthrie is on the cusp of returning from a toe injury that has sidelined him since April. - Josh Gabelich

Out for the season: Jack Henry (foot), Jhye Clark (foot)

It's a relatively clean injury list for Greater Western Sydney, with hopes that gun young midfielder Finn Callaghan (Achilles) will return from soreness this week. Aside from that, there are no senior regulars missing in action. Four-game key defender Leek Aleer (toe) hasn't played this season, but will miss the remainder of the year. Adam Kennedy (knee) is also sidelined for the season, while young pair Cooper Hamilton (foot) and Darcy Jones (knee) will also be absent for any finals campaign. There are hopes that ruckman Braydon Preuss (back) could return to senior action by season's end, having made his long-awaited comeback through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

Out for the season: Leek Aleer (toe), Max Gruzewski (foot), Cooper Hamilton (foot), Darcy Jones (knee), Adam Kennedy (knee)

The only walk-up start yet to return for the Demons is forward Bayley Fritsch, who has been absent since round 17 after fracturing his foot. Best-case scenario would be a round 24 return against Sydney, but if that doesn't eventuate, the Demons are confident he will be right to go by the first final. With 17 goals in the past two finals series – including a bag of six in the drought-breaking 2021 Grand Final – Fritsch is just the player the Demons need back for another premiership assault. Fellow forward Ben Brown was sidelined last weekend with knee soreness but is expected to line up in round 23. Other than that, the Demons have a relatively clean bill of health with their only other longer-term casualties, Clayton Oliver (hamstring) and Tom McDonald (foot), both returning last weekend. – Alison O'Connor

Out for the season: Harrison Petty (foot), Blake Howes (hand), Oliver Sestan (elbow)

Port has a trio of key-position players who still hope to play a big role in September. Full-forward Charlie Dixon has missed two matches with a foot injury and is listed as three weeks away, meaning he should – with no more hiccups – be available to partner Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson in a qualifying final. Ruckman Scott Lycett (knee) and key defender Trent McKenzie (knee) are slightly more problematic, listed as 3-4 weeks away. This mean the pair, who would be automatic selections, are touch-and-go for the first final, but at worst should be ready for either a semi or preliminary final. - Michael Whiting

Out for the season: Tom Clurey (back), Mitch Georgiades (knee)

After entering the season with a very long injury list, the Saints boast a relatively clean bill of health as they target a finals berth. Only untried defender James Van Es is ruled out for the season, while mystery still surrounds the status of Daniel McKenzie and Zak Jones. Jones suffered a medial ligament strain in round 20 while McKenzie hasn't featured at all this year due to a troublesome calf injury, but the Saints said this week they were "hopeful" the duo would return this season. Key defender Dougal Howard is two to three weeks away after breaking his wrist, but with the Saints no guarantee of making finals, he may run out of time to play again this year. – Sophie Welsh

Out for the season: James Van Es (ankle)

After a horror year on the injury front, the Swans have close to a full bill of health as they surge towards September. Dane Rampe looks set to return from a calf injury this week, while Justin McInerney could be back for the final round of the regular season. Joel Amartey has been managing hamstring tightness, which is a slight concern given his history, while ruckman Peter Ladhams is back playing in the VFL despite managing ankle soreness. - Martin Smith

Out for the season: Sam Reid (hamstring), Marc Sheather (foot), Angus Sheldrick (ankle)

Sam Darcy is still dealing with a quad injury he suffered against Sydney and is not improving at a rate where he is on the cusp of returning. Tom Liberatore is dealing with a concussion and will miss this weekend. Jason Johannisen is pushing to return from a minor calf issue. - Josh Gabelich

Out for the season: Josh Bruce (knee), Mitch Hannan (Achilles)