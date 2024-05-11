Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge take a closer look at the names that will shape the 2024 trade and free agency periods

Gettable's most wanted

THESE are the players who will make or break the trade period.

The AFL's annual silly season is still months away, but clubs are already hard at work as they look to prise some of the biggest names from rival clubs, and ensure their own star players sign on the dotted line.

The team from Gettable take a closer look at the nine names to watch ahead of the trade and free agency periods.

Hugh McCluggage

As reported by Inside Trading last month, the Lions have put a six-year offer in front of the midfielder, who has expressed a strong desire to stay. But the likes of Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon, Geelong and Collingwood have all shown an interest, with longer offers for more money on the table, so the 26-year-old has significant options. However, the Lions would likely match a restricted free agency bid and force it into a trade if that happened. Still viewed as likely to stay at Brisbane.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates with fans after Brisbane defeated Melbourne at MCG in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Perryman

The versatile Giant is getting plenty of interest, with the likes of Adelaide and Port Adelaide strongly interested - as reported on Gettable in recent weeks - and Sydney and Essendon also linked to the 25-year-old. The Giants have a five-year offer on the table, but the Academy product is still weighing up his options. As an unrestricted free agent, the Giants don't have the right match any bid that comes in, which makes him a more attractive proposition for rivals looking to swoop in.

Will Hayward

One of five key Swans out of contract at the start of the year, Hayward remains unsigned despite Sydney offering him a long-term deal. As reported on Gettable this week, Carlton is prepared to take the term to a six-year offer, while Adelaide is also strongly interested and has tabled a deal. Port Adelaide and Melbourne have also shown an interest. The Swans would love to keep the 25-year-old, but he will get bigger and longer offers from elsewhere.

Bailey Smith

Hawthorn, Collingwood and Geelong all had a crack at Smith last year and are leading the race again in 2024, with the Bulldog out of contract this time around. As reported by Inside Trading last month, the Dogs have put a two-year deal on the table, but the feeling around the League is the 23-year-old will depart. How Hawthorn (whose first-round pick is set to be at the top end of the board) and Collingwood (who don't have a first-round pick this year) get a deal done will be a point of intrigue.

Bailey Smith before the Western Bulldogs' clash with Essendon in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Elliot Yeo

There has been plenty of interest in the unrestricted free agent, who was in red-hot form before suffering a groin injury last week. He has a two-year offer in front of him to stay at the Eagles, while a number of clubs around the country have been interested, with Geelong and Essendon among those last year. Yeo is an unrestricted free agent but if a deal was strong enough the Eagles could get a decent compensation pick if he was to leave.

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during the R5 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Baker

The WA clubs came hard at the Tiger two years ago and are coming hard again, with Fremantle offering a five-year deal and the Eagles also having plenty of interest. As revealed this week, the Tigers have put a long-term deal on the table and the prospect of captaining the club one day would appeal, but he's yet to make a call. Fremantle has three first-round picks this year to help get a deal done, while West Coast's draft position is interesting given it is in a rebuild phase.

Liam Baker celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Ben Ainsworth

As reported by Inside Trading this week, the hard-working Suns forward has a four-year deal on the table to stay at Gold Coast, but he's yet to make a call on his future. The hard-working half-forward has had interest from rival clubs at other stages of his career but, as a restricted free agent, the Suns could match any offer that comes in.

Ben Ainsworth in action during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Battle

The defender has a long-term deal in front of him from the Saints, but a call on his future is yet to be made. With a dearth of talls in the market, Gettable reported this week the likes of Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Collingwood (to replace Nathan Murphy) could be keen on the 25-year-old, who is a consistent performer at AFL level. And as an unrestricted free agent, clubs could be willing to overpay knowing they don't have to do a trade to get him.

Josh Battle kicks the ball during the R6 match between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cam Zurhaar

The dynamic Roos forward is expected to take his time making a call on his future, with his form and North's signs of progress for the rest of this season to be key factors in his decision. Gettable revealed last month he has a five-year offer in front of him from the Roos, but he's open to a move elsewhere, including a return to his home state in Western Australia.