Alastair Clarkson is keen for Ben McKay to stay but believes the Kangaroos can still flourish even if the key defender moves to Essendon

Ben McKay in action during the R18 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson wants Ben McKay to stay at North Melbourne but the Kangaroos coach believes the club can still prosper even if the key defender opts to leave for Essendon.

McKay, one of the most talked about free agents this year, appears certain to take up an offer to join the Bombers from next season.

Clarkson referenced recently retired superstar Lance Franklin's bombshell move from Hawthorn to Sydney at the end of 2013 when addressing McKay's future at Arden St.

The Hawks went on to win the next two premierships, in 2014 and 2015, even after Franklin jumped ship to arguably their biggest rival at the time.

If McKay takes up a free agency offer then North could be in for some significant draft compensation.

"There's probably been no bigger player in the game than Buddy Franklin, and he was one of the first of the free-agent players to leave and go to Sydney," the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach said on Thursday.

Ben McKay and Lance Franklin compete for the ball during the R10 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We weren't happy with it at the time because we wanted him to stay at Hawthorn, but the club was still able to prosper once he left.

"He went to Sydney and he was able to prosper as a player. His lifestyle prospered, so everyone can still win from these situations.

"From what I can gather, (McKay) hasn't made his decision at this point in time - and not many do (in the AFL)."

North expects McKay to inform the club of his decision after the Kangaroos' season ends next weekend with a round 24 clash against Gold Coast in Hobart.

"If Ben decides to stay, he's been at the footy club for seven or eight years and we feel like he's just ready to blossom into a really good defender," Clarkson said.

"He's already a good defender, but his best seven or eight years should be in front of him now."

Learn More 33:36

Former captain Jack Ziebell will end his career in Saturday's game against Richmond, seven days after fellow club great Ben Cunnington bowed out.

The Kangaroos are conscious of not losing too much experience off their young list as they attempt to bounce back from a horror four seasons in which they have won just 11 games.

Veteran ruck Todd Goldstein, 35, could play on for an 18th season to help North's rebuild.