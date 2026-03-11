Brisbane will head into a game without both Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage for the first time under Chris Fagan

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE first time in a coaching career that is into its 10th season, Chris Fagan will take Brisbane into battle without both Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage.

Missing two of the Lions' three co-captains is just part of the selection headache facing Fagan this week as the two-time premiers prepare for a backs-to-the-wall battle against Sydney on Saturday night.

Andrews (three matches) and key defensive partner Darcy Gardiner (one match) lost Tribunal battles on Tuesday night, adding to a lengthy toll from the Opening Round loss to the Western Bulldogs.

McCluggage will miss just the sixth game of his career since his 2017 debut due to a minor calf strain, while Zac Bailey is also serving a one-match ban.

Throw in the absence of bookends Jack Payne and Eric Hipwood, both still months away from returning following respective knee surgeries, and the Lions are missing a good portion of their top-end talent.

The last game McCluggage missed was in round 14, 2023 – coincidentally against Sydney – as he overcame concussion, while Andrews last missed against Gold Coast in round 20, 2024 with the same issue.

On that occasion, the Lions had a key defensive trio of Ryan Lester, Eric Hipwood and Jaxon Prior and got the job done.

They'll need something similar against Charlie Curnow and the Swans.

When Andrews missed three matches at the tail-end of the 2020 home and away season, Fagan famously said Brisbane was not the "Harris Andrews Football Club" as he defended his team's ability to play without the All-Australian full-back.

Time and again they've proved they can play under adversity, but have an almighty challenge at the SCG.

Harris Andrews (centre) with teammates Hugh McCluggage and Zac Bailey at the AFL Awards in August 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Draper is near certain to debut for the Lions after overcoming a stress reaction in his foot and he will team up with Darcy Fort in a one-two ruck punch.

Darragh Joyce will come in for the 25th game of his career, while impressive debutant Zane Zakostelsky - who played in the ruck last week but has spent most of his VFL career in defence - is likely to join the backline alongside Joyce and Lester.

Star forward recruit Oscar Allen is also a back-up option to swing into defence if needed.

Further up the ground, Bailey's absence seems perfect for a Lincoln McCarthy return.

McCarthy has not played since round eight, 2024, suffering successive ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments that have sidelined him for almost two years.

Lincoln McCarthy during the match simulation between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan showed during last year's finals run how much value he puts on an emotional lift for his team when he selected Oscar McInerney, and a similar lever could be pulled with his dynamic half-forward, who impressed during the pre-season.

Then there's the McCluggage void.

Brisbane's best midfielder was a huge loss after just 20 minutes against the Bulldogs, but this time Fagan has a week to plan for his absence.

Academy graduate Dan Annable is a chance to debut, with Sam Marshall also in the frame to play on a wing, which would push Levi Ashcroft to more midfield minutes.

Daniel Annable poses for a photo after being picked by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Losing three current All-Australians in the space of a few days would railroad most teams, but the Lions have shown time and again they can overcome such issues.

All of their best wins in 2025 came away from the Gabba.

They beat Hawthorn at the MCG, spoiled Patrick Dangerfield's 350th game at GMHBA Stadium, beat ladder leading Collingwood at the MCG, then destroyed Fremantle at Optus Stadium in the penultimate round when the top eight was in jeopardy.

As Jarrod Berry said in a Tuesday morning press conference, it's the type of circumstance the Lions love.

Don't be surprised if you see their best football on Saturday night.