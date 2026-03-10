Jarrod Berry has backed the Lions to overcome their early-season injuries and suspensions

Jarrod Berry in action during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE is facing early-season adversity, but if there's one thing the Lions have proven in winning the past two premierships, it's their love of playing with their backs against the wall, says wingman Jarrod Berry.

Saturday night's tense five-point loss against the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba was a tough Opening Round pill to swallow, and the aftermath made things even more difficult.

Co-captain Hugh McCluggage was ruled out before quarter-time with a calf injury and will miss at least one match, as will dynamic half-forward Zac Bailey who was suspended for a strike on Dog Michael Sellwood.

On Tuesday night they will learn the fate of key defenders Harris Andrews (three matches) and Darcy Gardiner (one match) who will both front the Tribunal.

It's a less-than-ideal start for the Lions, but as Berry said on Tuesday morning ahead of this weekend's trip to face Sydney at the SCG, it was a situation they were comfortable with.

"To be honest, it's kind of where we love it," Berry said.

"We love being in this type of circumstance, backs against the wall type of thing.

"We are missing some important players in Zac and Hugh, and the other two we'll wait on, but we've got such great depth in our list and trust in those guys to come in and play their roles.

"Our system is strong and that's what we'll fall back on."

The hallmark of Brisbane's two premierships has been its ability to overcome adversity and get contributions from deep on its list.

In 2025, the Lions were most comfortable when they were the travelling underdogs.

Their list of scalps on the road included Hawthorn at the MCG, spoiling Patrick Dangerfield's 350th game at GMHBA Stadium, Collingwood at the MCG and Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Each one of those wins came directly after a loss.

"I think it just makes our trademark shine, and that's built off brotherhood and resilience," Berry said.

"We've done that over 10 years now and it's solid, and I think the foundation is what boys fall back on. We have a lot of confidence."

Berry described the Swans as a "great challenge" following their first-up thumping of Carlton.

The Lions are expected to debut Sam Draper following his off-season move from Essendon.

Berry said it was pointless wasting energy worrying about the outcome of the Tribunal.

"It's out of our control," he said.

"It's so important we don't put too much focus on that, whether it swings our way or the other way, you don't want to lose energy in the group.

"We've got trust in guys, whether those important players are there or not, that they'll be able to come in and fill those roles and we'll be fine."