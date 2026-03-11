Our footy experts have made the call on round one

SYDNEY'S red-hot Opening Round form is expected to continue with all 12 of our experts picking the Swans to overrun a depleted Brisbane outfit.

It means the Lions, who will be missing the likes of Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage and Zac Bailey, are tipped to fall to a 0-2 start to the season.

Josh Gabelich is going one out in picking Richmond to defeat Carlton in Thursday night's clash, while Fremantle is favoured to give last year's Grand Finalist Geelong a hard time at the Cattery.

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 15 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 27 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - 10 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 23 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 17 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 28 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

CHAD WINGARD

Carlton - 20 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 16 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

JOSH GABELICH

Richmond - seven points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - nine points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

JOEL PETERSON

Carlton - 17 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 15 points

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

TOTALS

Carlton 11-1 Richmond

Essendon 0-12 Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Geelong 4-8 Fremantle

Sydney 12-0 Brisbane

Collingwood 11-1 Adelaide

North Melbourne 2-10 Port Adelaide

Melbourne 2-10 St Kilda

Gold Coast 12-0 West Coast