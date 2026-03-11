SYDNEY'S red-hot Opening Round form is expected to continue with all 12 of our experts picking the Swans to overrun a depleted Brisbane outfit.
It means the Lions, who will be missing the likes of Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage and Zac Bailey, are tipped to fall to a 0-2 start to the season.
Josh Gabelich is going one out in picking Richmond to defeat Carlton in Thursday night's clash, while Fremantle is favoured to give last year's Grand Finalist Geelong a hard time at the Cattery.
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 15 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 4
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 27 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - 10 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 23 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 17 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 28 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
CHAD WINGARD
Carlton - 20 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 3
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 16 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
JOSH GABELICH
Richmond - seven points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - nine points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
JOEL PETERSON
Carlton - 17 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 15 points
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
TOTALS
Carlton 11-1 Richmond
Essendon 0-12 Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Geelong 4-8 Fremantle
Sydney 12-0 Brisbane
Collingwood 11-1 Adelaide
North Melbourne 2-10 Port Adelaide
Melbourne 2-10 St Kilda
Gold Coast 12-0 West Coast