THERE were plenty of learnings from Opening Round and we can now act on those, but we need to be mindful that everyone that played has a bye over the next month. That makes picking a well-balanced side that much harder.

Avoiding bye players is a play, but some of the best Fantasy assets in the game were on display and how can you go without any of them? You can also load up on them; however, you'll be scratching your head over the byes as your rank plummets.

Balance is the key and that's why I've got five premiums with an early bye, six if you count Sam Flanders who's essentially an under-priced premium.

Rookies dictate structure and this year we have a wealth of options in defence, traditionally a position we have struggled to fill in the past. The midfield doesn't excite me apart from Jagga Smith, and up forward it's Deven Robertson and then the rest.

My team won't change much ahead of the first lockout on Thursday night, as I'm more than content with the current structure. There may be the odd shuffling of the decks among the rookies, but the nucleus will remain the same.

There is $303,000 in the bank should I need to react after round one, whether that be through injury or underperformance by a premium, or even a mid-pricer for that matter. I like to be nimble and have options.

Best of luck for 2026!

Defenders

There is a genuine temptation to pay up for Nasiah Waganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000), but the lofty price and a poor Opening Round score have put that to bed. I've opted for St Kilda teammate Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) instead after he racked up 122 from 35 disposals and 13 handball receives. You know what you get every week from Sinclair and he has the runs on the board – averaging 100+ in each of the last four seasons.

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) is an easy decision considering Port Adelaide's start to the season. He averaged 104 points after moving to defence in round five last year and that included five scores of 120+. Rozee played on from all 45 kick-ins which adds to his appeal.

I initially had Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) at D3 but have decided to go with Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000) instead. McKercher will be fine, but the injury has put me off somewhat. Roberts' trajectory is heading in the right direction, scoring 106 in the AAMI Community Series.

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000) was never in my plans until I watched him against Richmond. He had a team-high 15 disposals, eight handball receives, and 12 centre bounce attendances in the shortened match. The upside is there.

Lachlan Blakiston (DEF, $399,000) could be a gift at his price. He only won 21 hitouts in the AAMI Community Series, but what he did around the ground made up for that – tallying 16 disposals and six tackles. Pending DPP status also helps.

D6 is up for grabs among three rookies – Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000), Jai Serong (DEF, $230,000), and Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000). No doubt I'll pick the lowest scoring one on field in round one.

Midfielders

Surprisingly, the midfield is one position that has never been settled over the pre-season. The balancing act between avoiding premiums with the early bye and picking viable alternatives has been a difficult one. I briefly had Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,098,000) at M1 but have jumped ship.

After watching Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) live on Sunday night I had to get him in. His workrate and ability to get from contest to contest is unrivalled – winning a career-high 32 uncontested possessions. The early bye isn't ideal, but if it weren't Daicos it would be Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) who he shares a bye with.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) comes in at M2. He has a different role this year and his time as a wingman looks to be over – spending 63.5 per cent of the game time in Opening Round as a centre-bounce midfielder and 36.5 per cent up forward. Did someone say DPP?

Gulden has the potential to be a top six scorer this year and ticks all the boxes of a premium Fantasy asset. He had 43 points at the major break but pumped out 53 in the all-important third term. That's what he does. He scores at a rapid rate and ends on 126.

Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) is every chance to be atop of the scoring charts as we turn into round 10. Except for an Oisin Mullin tag in round seven, he has a favourable start in what is a contract season. With just one three-figure average in his career, he should make that two.

I've picked Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) in the midfield and he provides me that valuable forward link. His Suns debut could not have gone better, having 34 disposals, 15 contested possessions, three goals, and 12 score involvements. It was the perfect game and both coaches agreed.

After managing a career-low three games last year, the risks around starting Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) are obvious. But he could be a steal at his price after a faultless pre-season. Finding the ball has never been an issue – averaging at least 28 disposals in four of the last five seasons.

Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) is in for now and he should keep the scores ticking over, although I'm not expecting too much. A score around 60 most weeks is probable. He could also be out of the team at any time with Liam Stocker an emergency in Opening Round. A loss to the Demons could see Ross Lyon swing the axe.

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) rounds out the on-field players and we all have him. A team-high 16 handball receives on his AFL debut is a taste of things to come, scoring a solid 82.

Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) and Tom Blamires (MID, $230,000) round out the bench.

Rucks

There is intrigue around the ruckmen this year which is on the back of some rule changes. Centre throw ups, ruck nominations around the ground, and last disposal free kicks between the arcs have Fantasy coaches questioning the worth of premiums. The rules have been introduced to quicken up the game, and the rucks will need to adapt.

If we look at last year, no ruckman relied more on stoppage for scoring than Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,101,000) averaging 84 points, so he's the first player I think of when it comes to adjusting. That's why I'm backing Tim English (RUCK, $1,162,000) at R1 after averaging more points in transition than any other ruck. He started the season with 108 on the back of a 44-point final term. Considering he had just one disposal and one tackle at stoppage, there is room for improvement in the clinches. Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000) is at R2.

Zane Zakostelsky (RUCK, $230,00) is currently on the bench, but his job security is questionable at best with Sam Draper (RUCK/FWD, $731,000) set to return as early as this week.

Forwards

Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000) is the easiest pick in the game this season, but there could be an argument that it should be Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000). Flanders was quiet early on the weekend but ended on 100 points. Both are in.

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $915,000) is my POD in attack. Coming off a career-best year, I'm hopeful he adds at least 10 points to his 2025 average. Alternatively, I could go with another POD in Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $920,000) at the same price via a Petracca switch.

I'm backing Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000) in the new role at F4, but we need Matthew Nicks to help us out by giving him midfield time. He has averaged over 70 points just once in his career, so there is an obvious risk starting him.

I had Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) in the team before his eye-catching performance against the Lions. He finished with 27 disposals, eight kick-ins, and 15 uncontested possessions and should spike in price quickly.

Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) looks set to play a prominent role in the midfield and it will be between him and Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) for my last spot in the team most weeks. Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $230,000) will be a slow burn, but there aren't too many other options at the basement price.

Utility

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) gets the nod as my utility. If he doesn't post anything meaningful in round one, then I can just jump on another rookie that pops.

Money in the bank: $303,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.