Adelaide has found its new list boss after the departure of long-time official Justin Reid

Jarryd Roughead before Hawthorn's clash with Richmond in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JARRYD Roughead will be Adelaide's new list manager, with the champion Hawk being poached to take the reins of the Crows' list.

The four-time flag winner is understood to have landed the role, with an announcement expected in the next 48 hours.

Roughead joins from Hawthorn and will spearhead the Crows' list after the departure of long-time list boss Justin Reid. Like Reid before him, the role will be based out of Melbourne.

Roughead returned to the Hawks at the end of 2023 to be the club's player acquisition manager, following four years at St Kilda, including as part of its recruiting and list team.

He was pivotal in the Hawks' chase for defensive pair Josh Battle and Tom Barrass in 2024 as Hawthorn landed key targets.

Reid departed the Crows after 11 years after being targeted by the AFL to lead the League's player movement division. The Crows have moved quickly since then to make their appointment, with Roughead to work alongside recruiting boss Hamish Ogilvie.

Adelaide went through a stripped back rebuild after the 2017 Grand Final and last year claimed the minor premiership before falling away in the finals to be knocked out in the semi-final.

The Crows have been active in the trade and free agency market and last year landed Callum Ah Chee on a five-year deal through the pre-season draft after talks fell through between Adelaide and Brisbane in the trade period.

Adelaide is again chasing another gun premiership Lion, with AFL.com.au revealing this week the club has a long-term offer upwards of seven years worth close to $10 million on the table for Brisbane free agent Zac Bailey.

"In terms of salary cap we've managed our cap reasonably well over a fair period of time, so it does give us some flexibility to make some moves in the short term," he said.

"But I've got a counter that we've got some good young talent that are going to come out of contract and they are going to be the core pillars to hopefully some premiership success so you've got to balance what we do with the external market as well as make sure we maintain and keep our key pillars for our future.

"We saw our club around 2017 when we made finals and made Grand Finals we did lose a lot of talent, and we've got to make sure that doesn't happen to our footy club. Yes, we're going to be into the external market but we're going to balance it with holding and retaining our own."

Roughead played 283 games for the Hawks across a glittering career in the club's golden era, including its 2008 flag and three-peat premierships between 2013-15, before retiring in 2019.