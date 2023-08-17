AFLW teams will now be announced on the Thursday before each round, bringing the process into alignment with the men's competition

AFLW team selection announcements will be brought into alignment with the men's competition this year, with teams to be lodged by clubs for release at 6.20pm AEST each Thursday.

Since the 2020 AFLW season, teams have been announced the night before each game, originally due to the fast-changing nature of the COVID pandemic.

The AFL followed a similar team release schedule until the beginning of the 2022 season, before reverting back to the current format.

Teams for Friday night and Saturday games as well as extended squads for Sunday matches will be announced at 6.20pm AEST the Thursday prior to the round, with teams for Sunday matches to be announced at 5pm AEST the following Friday.

As with the AFL competition, team announcements for any Thursday games will be made on a Wednesday evening.

From Sunday, October 1, these times will change to AEDT in accordance with daylight savings.

This will be welcome news for recent AFLW Fantasy players, allowing fantasy coaches to ensure their best available team is selected for the coming round.

The first AFLW team announcement will take place at 6.20pm AEST on Thursday, August 31 ahead of round one.