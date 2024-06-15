Erin Lorenzini is the Kangaroos' new general manager of women's football

North Melbourne general manager of women's football Erin Lorenzini. Picture: North Melbourne Football Club

NORTH Melbourne has appointed former Greater Western Sydney defender and sports administrator Erin Lorenzini as its new general manager of women's football.

Lorenzini (nee Todd) finished her accomplished sporting career with two seasons at the Giants, having completed an impressive decade in the WNBL, playing in three states, prior to making the switch to football.

Away from the field and court, Lorenzini has worked at Cricket New South Wales and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Most recently, she has been involved in government relations, infrastructure, strategy and operations with Cricket NSW, and is the current deputy chair of Sport NSW.

Lorenzini will take the AFLW reins from Nathan Hrovat, who as reported on AFL.com.au is now head of strategic operations and projects at North Melbourne.

"Erin is passionate about high performance and driving success and will offer a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our women’s football program," North Melbourne CEO Jen Watt said.

"With over 20 years in professional sport as an athlete, an administrator and a health professional, we are thrilled to have someone of Erin's capability join our club and program.

"We are also delighted to have an executive role dedicated to women's football for the first time. It is a significant step in the investment our club is making in women’s football, and we look forward to working with Erin to build sustained success across our program."

North Melbourne made its maiden NAB AFLW Grand Final last year, and opens its season with a rematch against premier Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in round one.