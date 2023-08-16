As if you need any more reasons to tune in, Sarah Black gives you the lowdown on who and what to expect

Georgie Prespakis kicks the ball during the S7 R9 match between Geelong and Adelaide at Unley Oval on October 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW recruits, players in different roles and fierce rivals will all be on show in this weekend's round of practice matches.

A bonus QClash between Queensland rivals Brisbane and Gold Coast will be played on Saturday, North Melbourne has a fresh forward line, while the Swans will be hoping to make it two from two from their pre-season.

All practice matches will be streamed on club platforms, while attendance will be free for all matches except the Adelaide-Geelong game at Adelaide Oval, which requires an AFL ticket to the men's game between Adelaide and Sydney.

Read on to find out why you should tune into each practice match this weekend…

GWS vs Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park, Friday, Aug 18 at 4.05pm AEST

The Giants will play Alyce Parker for the first time after the best and fairest winner sat out last week's match simulation with a shoulder concern

for the first time after the best and fairest winner sat out last week's match simulation with a shoulder concern Parker will be going head-to-head with Tigers stars Mon Conti and Ellie McKenzie in a battle of some of the best midfielders in the AFLW

and in a battle of some of the best midfielders in the AFLW Both clubs will be working with fresh forward lines after the retirements of powerful full-forwards in Giant Cora Staunton and Tiger Courtney Wakefield

Alyce Parker celebrates a goal during the S7 R2 match between GWS and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on September 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Port Adelaide vs St Kilda at Alberton Oval, Friday, Aug 18 at 7.10pm ACST

The Power will have two new bookends in 2021 AFLW leading goalkicker Ash Saint (nee Woodland) and former All-Australian defender Janelle Cuthbertson

(nee Woodland) and former All-Australian defender The Saints have a virtual recruit in Grace Kelly , who missed all of last season with a number of injuries, as well as plenty of fresh faces like Jaimee Lambert, Jesse Wardlaw and Steph Chiocci

, who missed all of last season with a number of injuries, as well as plenty of fresh faces like and After last week's match simulation victory over GWS, Port Adelaide will be hoping to make it two from two for the pre-season

Brisbane vs Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday Aug 19 at 10.35am AEST

Have the Suns made any in-roads against the more established Lions? Brisbane has recorded a number of thumping wins over Gold Coast in the past few years

Brisbane is now without two important forwards in Jesse Wardlaw and Greta Bodey – who will be rolled out in their place?

and – who will be rolled out in their place? Charlie Rowbottom won the Suns' best and fairest in her second season. What can she show in 2023?

Charlie Rowbottom during Gold Coast's official team photo day at Heritage Bank Stadium on August 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne at Arden Street, Saturday Aug 19 at 12.05pm AEST

These two sides have had a fairly tense trade relationship over the years, with plenty of players having moved between the two teams

It's worth keeping a close eye on North Melbourne's new forward line, with Kate Shierlaw coming in for Sophie Abbatangelo. How tall is too tall?

coming in for Sophie Abbatangelo. How tall is too tall? The Dogs only have a few fresh faces this year, but Dom Carruthers and Maggie Gorham could add a different dimension to the midfield

Kate Shierlaw (R) with Kim Rennie during North Melbourne's official team photo day at Arden Street on July 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle vs Collingwood at Victor George Kailis Oval, Saturday Aug 19 at 11.05am AWST

The Dockers piled on the goals in their match simulation against West Coast last week. Has new coach Lisa Webb given them a fresh lease on life?

Collingwood has had to restructure its forward line yet again after the departure of Chloe Molloy. Who will step up to spearhead the attack?

Brianna Davey is a chance to return after hamstring soreness kept her from the match simulation. The skipper ruptured her ACL last year

Brianna Davey speaks to the media after a Collingwood pre-season training session at Melbourne Gymnastics Centre on June 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sydney vs Carlton at SCG, Saturday Aug 19 at 1.05pm AEST

The Swans will be full of momentum after their first unofficial win, recorded against Gold Coast in last weekend's match simulation

After yet another tumultuous trade period, the Blues are still working out their best 21. Saturday's game should give a better indication of new coach Mat Buck's plans

Two genuine star goalkickers will line up at either end, with Darcy Vescio for Carlton and Chloe Molloy for Sydney

Chloe Molloy poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on July 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne vs Hawthorn at Casey Fields, Saturday Aug 19 at 2.05pm AEST

Melbourne is the reigning premier and is an exciting team to watch at the top of its game

Hawthorn has two star additions in Emily Bates and forward Greta Bodey – what impact will these premiership Lions have on the young Hawks?

and forward – what impact will these premiership Lions have on the young Hawks? The Demons have a fresh skipper in Kate Hore and a spot in the forward line up for grabs after the retirement of Daisy Pearce. Saturday is the final audition for a few hopefuls

Emily Bates poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Bunjil Bagora, Waverley Park on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide vs Geelong at Adelaide Oval, Saturday Aug 19 at 4.10pm ACST

These two teams played arguably the best game of the home and away season last year, with Adelaide just sealing the win

The Crows unleashed their new tall combination of ruck Jess Allan and full-forward Caitlin Gould in last week's match sim, and it'll be worth watching to see if they do so again

and full-forward in last week's match sim, and it'll be worth watching to see if they do so again The Cats have brought in Erin Hoare as starting ruck, meaning star midfielders Georgie Prespakis, Amy McDonald and Nina Morrison have first use of the footy

West Coast vs Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday Aug 20 at 12.35pm AWST

Essendon is set to have a new-look defence, strengthened by recruits Brooke Brown and Georgia Clarke

and Eagle Ella Roberts was a shining light in her first AFLW season, and now has a second pre-season under her belt

was a shining light in her first AFLW season, and now has a second pre-season under her belt West Coast has a host of returning players from injury, including Evie Gooch (wrist), Kellie Gibson, Shanae Davison and last year's draftee Lauren Wakfur (all ACLs)