Clubs have named their sides to play in this weekend's practice matches, with some notable names set to miss

Samantha Johnson in action during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round one, S7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE'S Sammie Johnson will play her first match since giving birth to baby Luca in April when the Demons take on Hawthorn in a practice match on Saturday.

The 31-year-old played in the first three rounds of season seven before sitting out the rest of the year after announcing her pregnancy.

>>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS FOR ALL THE PRACTICE MATCHES

Johnson was not initially named in the side set to face the Hawks, but the Dees announced her inclusion on Friday.

Several other clubs announced changes to their previously named practice match teams on Friday, with the Cats withdrawing Jackie Parry and including Olivia Fuller in Saturday's praccie against Adelaide, while the Crows have replaced Sarah Allan with Lisa Whiteley.

Carlton has withdrawn Amelia Verlado from its Saturday clash against Sydney, while Georgia Garnett was withdrawn from Greater Western Sydney's hitout against Richmond just two hours before the match.

West Coast and Essendon announced their respective sides for Sunday's practice match at Mineral Resources Park, with twins Lauren and Zoe Wakfer named in the Eagles' line-up alongside former Docker Amy Franklin.

Kellie Gibson has also been named for the Eagles after rupturing her ACL in round one last season, while defender Evie Gooch returns after missing all of last season with a wrist injury.

New Bombers Kodi Jacques, Brooke Walker and Brooke Brown will suit up for the Dons after joining the club during the off-season, while Georgia Nanscawen returns after an ACL injury.

Former No.1 pick Montana Ham could miss the majority of the season after suffering a stress reaction in her left foot.

Montana Ham in action during round five, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ham suffered the injury in last week's match simulation victory over Gold Coast.

"Montana suffered the injury in the first half of our match simulation against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday, and scans revealed she has a stress reaction in her left foot," head of AFLW Kate Mahony said.

"She has commenced her rehabilitation program and we are confident Montana will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible."

In teams for Saturday's practice matches, Gold Coast veteran Jamie Stanton has been named after rupturing her ACL in round two last season.

However the Suns will be without ruck Lauren Bella, while Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson is missing from the Lions' line-up.

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during the S7 Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A fairly understrength Western Bulldogs will take on North Melbourne, missing Deanna Berry, Eleanor Brown, Katie Lynch, Richelle Cranston and Alice Edmonds.

Fremantle will be without runners Ebony Antonio and Philipa Seth, as well as defenders Emma O'Driscoll and Laura Pugh.

A host of top Hawks – Charlotte Baskaran, Aileen Gilroy, Ainslie Kemp, Sophie Locke, Sarah Perkins and Lucy Wales – have not been named to face reigning premier Melbourne down at Casey Fields.

The Allan sisters (Jess and Sarah) have been reunited at Adelaide, while former Irish Giant Yvonne Bonner will run out for the Crows after an extended break from footy.

Geelong has not named dependable midfielder Becky Webster.

Greater Western Sydney's defensive general Pepa Randall will make her return from a torn ACL in Friday's practice match, while Erin McKinnon and Grace Kelly will also play for St Kilda after long injury lay-offs.

Learn More 00:29

McKinnon missed most of last season with concussion, while an Achilles issue (among other injury complaints) sidelined former Eagle Kelly from making her Saints debut.

The Giants are hosting a relatively full-strength Richmond on Friday at Blacktown International Sports Park, while St Kilda is travelling to Alberton to face Port Adelaide on the same day.

Izzy Huntington (ACL) is still several weeks away, Tigers midfielder Sarah Hosking will miss with a hamstring complaint, star St Kilda midfielder Georgia Patrikios will not play, while the Power will be without ball-winner Maria Moloney.

The Power have said they have opted not to field both Moloney and Sachi Syme, as the pair are suspended for round one.

The one round of official practice matches is the last chance for clubs to run through several new rules, including an interchange cap of 60, slightly longer quarters (roughly two minutes each) and a return to throw-ins on the boundary line while inside 50.

Friday, August 18



Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park, 4:05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

2 A Eva, 3 A Parker, 4 K Smith, 5 J Doyle, 6 R Beeson, 7 Z Goldsworthy, 8 N Barr, 9 C Miller, 11 C Dalton, 14 A Lister, 15 T Germerch, 18 T Evans, 19 G Hill, 20 F Davies, 21 P Randall, 23 M Brazendale, 24 H Zreika, 25 C McCormick, 29 J Hicks, 30 A Dallaway, 31 B Mowbray, 40 T Cattle

Notable absences: Jas Grierson (calf), Izzy Huntington (ACL), Annise Bradfield (Lisfranc), Emily Pease (ACL), Meghan Gaffney (ACL)

New faces: Caitlin Miller, Teagan Germech, Fleur Davies



RICHMOND

1 G Egan, 2 E Sheerin, 3 K Brennan, 4 M Conti, 5 C Jones, 8 M Eastman, 9 C Greiser, 11 J Hosking, 12 S D'Arcy, 14 P Kelly, 15 R Miller, 16 L McClelland, 17 K Cox, 18 L Graham, 19 K Dempsey, 20 B Lynch, 22 E McKenzie, 24 C Wicksteed, 25 S Reid, 27 E Yassir, 28 G Seymour, 29 G Woods, 36 A Peck, 38 M Macdonald

Notable absences: Sarah Hosking (hamstring), Meagan Kiely (back), Maddie Shevlin (shoulder)

New faces: Courtney Jones, Molly Eastman, Caitlin Greiser, Charli Wicksteed, Amelia Peck

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7:10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

1 E Phillips, 2 E O'Dea, 3 A Foley, 4 J Halfpenny, 5 A Dowrick, 7 Y Duursma, 8 A Saint, 10 I Tahau, 12 H Ewings, 13 J Stewart, 14 J Mules, 15 J Teakle, 16 M Maclachlan, 17 E Boag, 19 A Ballard, 21 A Borg, 24 H Dunn, 25 J Cuthbertson, 26 M Keryk, 27 G Houghton, 28 C Hammond, 29 M Scholz, 30 L Cockatoo-Motlap, 44 K Pope

Notable absences: Maria Moloney, Jade de Melo, Olivia Levicki (illness), Sachi Syme, Lily Johnson, Jasmine Simmons, Georgie Jaques

New faces: Ashleigh Saint, Jasmin Stewart, Janelle Cuthbertson, Maddy Keryk, Matilda Scholz, Katelyn Pope

ST KILDA

1 M McDonald, 2 N Stevens, 3 A Burke, 5 D Guttridge, 6 T Smith, 8 B Jakobsson, 9 J Lambert, 10 E McKinnon, 11 G Kelly, 12 S Watson, 14 H Priest, 15 N Exon, 16 E Friend, 17 S Chiocci, 18 H Stuart, 22 A Richards, 23 O Vesely, 24 B Pinchin, 27 N Xenos, 28 M Boyd, 30 J Wardlaw, 32 N Plane, 34 S Nalder

Notable absences: Deanna Jolliffe, J'Noemi Anderson, Renee Saulitis (ACL), Bec Ott, Georgia Patrikios (knee), Rosie Dillon

New faces: Jaimee Lambert, Grace Kelly, Serene Watson, Steph Chiocci, Beth Pinchin, Maddie Boyd, Jesse Wardlaw, Natalie Plane

Saturday, August 19

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 10:35am AEST

BRISBANE

2 T Hickie, 3 B Koenen, 4 C Wendland, 5 J Ellenger, 6 L Postlethwaite, 9 O O'Dwyer, 10 N Grider, 11 P Monahan, 12 C Conway, 15 P Boltz, 17 B Dawes, 18 A Anderson, 20 S Campbell, 21 C Hodder, 22 B Sheridan, 23 D Heslop, 24 J Pregelj, 25 C Svarc, 26 E Smith, 27 M Pauga, 28 C Mullins, 29 R Svarc, 31 T Smith, 32 K Hillier

Notable absences: Dakota Davidson, Ellie Hampson

New faces: Poppy Boltz, Brooke Sheridan, Caitlin Wendland

GOLD COAST

1 J Smith, 3 D Davies, 4 C Whitfort, 5 M Brancatisano, 7 L Ahrens, 8 C Rowbottom, 9 C Fitzpatrick, 10 E Maurer, 11 N McLaughlin, 12 T Bohanna, 13 L Single, 15 W Randell, 17 J Stanton, 18 G Clayden, 20 D D'Arcy, 21 J Membrey, 22 G Davies, 23 K Howarth, 24 A Gee, 25 M Girvan, 27 J Dupuy, 30 B Keaney, 33 A Drennan, 39 V Saad

Notable absences: Lauren Bella, Ashanti Bush, Tahlia Meyer

New faces: Darcie Davies, Clara Fitzpatrick, Ella Maurer, Niamh McLaughlin, Jordan Membrey

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Arden Street, 12:05pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

2 E Blackburn, 3 I Grant, 4 I Pritchard, 5 G Newton, 6 K Mcleod, 8 D Bateman, 11 E Bennetts, 12 G Lagioia, 13 C Moody, 14 D Carruthers, 15 S Hartwig, 16 N Ferres, 17 E Georgostathis, 19 H Woodley, 20 M Brown, 21 B Hunt, 22 K Coyne, 23 J Fitzgerald, 24 A Smith, 26 M Gorham, 27 K Lamb, 37 R Wilcox

Notable absences: Deanna Berry, Eleanor Brown, Katie Lynch, Richelle Cranston, Alice Edmonds, Bri McFarlane

New faces: Maggie Gorham, Dom Carruthers

NORTH MELBOURNE

1 E McGrath, 3 B Eddey, 6 A O'Loughlin, 7 A Riddell, 8 T Gatt, 9 E Kearney, 11 E Shannon, 12 N Bresnehan, 13 A Considine, 14 E O'Shea, 15 A Smith, 16 T Randall, 17 S Wright, 18 R Tripodi, 20 J Ferguson, 22 E Gavalas, 23 M King, 24 L Pullar, 25 J Garner, 26 K Rennie, 29 L Burke, 33 K Shierlaw, 35 J Bruton, 60 E King

Notable absences: Tess Craven (concussion), Hannah Bowey

New faces: Kate Shierlaw, Ailish Considine, Lulu Pullar, Liz McGrath, Lucy Burke, Eliza Shannon, Ruby Tripodi

Fremantle v Collingwood at Victor George Kailis Oval, 11:05am AWST

FREMANTLE

2 K Bowers, 4 A Stannett, 5 S Verrier, 6 M Scanlon, 7 N Nield, 8 D East, 9 G O'Sullivan, 10 A Tighe, 13 M Tuhakaraina, 14 O Lally, 15 T Stribley, 16 S Gibbs, 19 H Miller, 20 J Flynn, 21 M Strom, 22 A Runnalls, 23 J Cregg, 24 S Wielstra, 25 M Kauffman, 26 T Mulder, 28 M Hyde, 30 J Low, 33 A Mulholland, 50 E Fiedler

Notable absences: Emma O'Driscoll (leg laceration), Ebony Antonio (knee), Roxy Roux, Philipa Seth (hand), Laura Pugh (hand)

New faces: Jae Flynn, Joanne Cregg, Tahleah Mulder, Emmelie Fiedler

COLLINGWOOD

1 S Frederick, 2 E James, 5 I Evans, 6 J Allen, 7 S Rowe, 8 B Bonnici, 9 A Porter, 12 S Livingstone, 13 G Campbell, 14 A Sheridan, 15 E Fowler, 16 S Sansonetti, 17 N Morris-Dalton, 18 R Schleicher, 19 O Barber, 20 S Karlson, 21 E Morris, 22 S Casey, 23 L Butler, 24 L Brazzale, 25 M Cann, 26 T Brown, 28 C Blair, 29 T White

Notable absences: Bri Davey (hamstring), Ash Brazill (managed - netball), Jo Lin (foot), Imogen Barnett (finger)

New faces: Tarni White, Selena Karlson, Grace Campbell, Nell Morris-Dalton

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 1:05pm AEST

SYDNEY

1 B Lochland, 2 B Kennedy, 4 P Sheppard, 5 C Molloy, 7 A Morphett, 8 A Mitchell, 9 L McEvoy, 10 C Hamilton, 11 B Smith, 12 E Heads, 13 A Woodward, 15 P McCarthy, 16 A Newman, 19 R Privitelli, 20 B Tarrant, 21 L Steane, 22 A Whelan, 24 J O'Sullivan, 25 S Hurley, 28 L Szigeti, 29 T Kennedy, 30 A Hamilton, 31 L Gardiner, 37 M Beruldsen

Notable absences: Montana Ham (foot), Eliza Vale, Sarah Ford

New faces: Chloe Molloy, Lucy McEvoy, Laura Gardiner, Paris McCarthy, Julie O'Sullivan, Tanya Kennedy

CARLTON

2 J Dal Pos, 3 D Vescio, 4 K Skepper, 5 A McKay, 8 V Laloifi, 9 K Peterson, 10 M Hill, 11 A Lee, 12 J Good, 14 M Anthony, 16 B Moody, 17 D Finn, 19 E Fitzpatrick, 20 L Goss, 21 H Cordner, 22 M Austin, 23 D Walker, 24 B Vickers, 25 K Sherar, 27 G Lawson-Tavan, 34 T Ortlepp, 49 M Hendrie

Notable absences: TBC

New faces: TBC

Melbourne v Hawthorn at Casey Fields, 2:05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

1 G Campbell, 2 O Purcell, 4 K Paxman, 5 T Hanks, 7 T Harris, 8 S Lampard, 9 L Birch, 10 K Hore, 11 E West, 13 M Chaplin, 14 L Mithen, 15 L Pearce, 16 A Bannan, 17 T Gillard, 18 C Sherriff, 20 C Wilson, 22 E McNamara, 23 S Goldrick, 24 M Fitzsimon, 29 E Zanker, 30 S Heath, 31 B Mackin, 32 G Colvin

Notable absences: Maddi Gay, Jordi Ivey, Rhi Watt

New faces: Nil

HAWTHORN

1 T Cunningham, 2 J Baird, 3 G Bodey, 4 M Breed, 5 J Fleming, 6 Z Barbakos, 8 T Fellows, 10 K Ashmore, 11 J Richardson, 12 L Stephenson, 13 A McDonagh, 15 B Deed, 17 M Eardley, 18 T Lucas-Rodd, 19 B Hipwell, 20 L Elliott, 22 T Luke, 24 T Smith, 25 E Everist, 26 C Dumont, 34 A Makur Chout, 39 E Bates, 41 K Stratton, 42 C Brown

Notable absences: Charlotte Baskaran, Aileen Gilroy, Ainslie Kemp, Sophie Locke, Sarah Perkins, Lucy Wales

New faces: Mattea Breed, Casey Dumont, Kristy Stratton

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

1 C Gould, 2 E Jones, 4 Z Prowse, 5 R Martin, 7 K Kustermann, 8 N Allen, 10 E Marinoff, 11 S Goodwin, 12 C Biddell, 13 K Mueller, 14 S Thompson, 15 D Ponter, 17 M Newman, 19 J Waterhouse, 21 M McKinnon, 22 L Whiteley, 23 N Kelly, 25 T Charlton, 26 C Randall, 27 A Ballard, 28 B Tonon, 31 Y Bonner, 32 J Allan, 33 A Hatchard

Notable absences: Hannah Munyard, Deni Varnhagen

New faces: Jess Allan, Yvonne Bonner, Sarah Goodwin

GEELONG

1 M Bowen, 2 A Johnson, 3 A McDonald, 4 D Moloney, 6 J Crockett-Grills, 7 K Surman, 8 K Darby, 9 N Morrison, 10 G Rankin, 11 M McDonald, 12 R Garing, 13 O Fuller, 14 C Scheer, 15 S Scott, 16 C Emonson, 20 Z Friswell, 22 R Kearns, 26 C Gunjaca, 32 G Featherston, 39 A McDonald, 41 G Prespakis, 44 M Bragg, 45 A Moloney, 46 E Hoare

Notable absences: Liv Fuller, Shelley Scott, Becky Webster (leg)

New faces: Erin Hoare, Aishling Moloney

Sunday, August 20

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 12:35pm AWST

WEST COAST

1 L Wakfer, 2 K Gibson, 3 C Thomas, 4 E Roberts, 5 C Rowley, 6 I Lewis, 7 A Schmidt, 8 S Goranova, 10 J Sedunary, 11 A McCarthy, 12 E Humphries, 13 E Swanson, 14 B Smith, 16 Z Wakfer, 17 D Hooker, 18 J Britton, 19 A Franklin, 20 K Bartlett, 21 M Western, 23 S Lakay, 28 S Davison, 29 E Elkington, 31 E Gooch, 35 S McDonald

Notable absences: Krstel Petrevski, Eleanor Hartill

New faces: Lauren Wakfer, Zoe Wakfer, Amy Franklin

ESSENDON

2 G Gee, 3 D Bannister, 4 M Prespakis, 5 G Nanscawen, 6 D Marshall, 7 K Jacques, 8 B Toogood, 9 B Walker, 10 J Vogt, 11 A Barba, 14 E Gamble, 16 M Dyke, 17 G Clarke, 20 S Cain, 21 J Wuetschner, 22 A Radford, 23 R Tierney, 24 S Alexander, 27 S Van De Heuvel, 28 M Busch, 30 S Wales, 32 P Scott, 33 A Clarke, 36 B Brown

Notable absences: Joanne Doonan, Leah Cutting, Alexandra Morcom

New faces: Kodi Jacques, Georgia Nanscawen, Brooke Brown