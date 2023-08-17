We take a look at the players who could be Fantasy options after switching clubs

Sydney co-captains Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THERE was plenty of movement around the competition following season seven – and where there’s movement, often there is hidden value.

Players move clubs to feel more secure in their role, find a new niche or enhance their current skill set – all of which prick up the ears of avid Fantasy coaches.

Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000)

This was one of the most exciting off-season moves. Molloy is versatile, with the defender-turned-forward also plying her trade in the midfield. Leading the way among a young Swans team, Molloy will look to improve upon her already-impressive average of 68.1 last season, facilitated by a strong kick-to-handball ratio.

Lucy McEvoy (DEF, $742,000)

McEvoy will also add some more experience to the Swans' side. Another versatile player, she has more recently impressed off half-back. Retaining her contested presence, she averaged 52.7 last season with an average of 8.8 kicks and 13.5 disposals. McEvoy could go to another level if she takes the highly sought-after kick-ins at the Swans.

Jesse Wardlaw (FWD, $704,000)

Despite the forward line often producing lower scores, Wardlaw's average of 50 last season only proves her power. The competition's leading goalkicker – having slotted 19 goals from nine home and away games last season – will inject class into the Saints' new-look side.

Serene Watson (DEF, $508,000)

Watson will transform the Saints' backline with her rebounding ability. In her best game for the Suns, Watson amassed 12 kicks from 18 disposals against the Saints in round four, earning her highest score of the season – 63. Watson is sure to surpass her average of 36.1 from last season if she is able to settle into her role, making her a great value option.

Serene Watson in action during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round nine, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Steph Chiocci (FWD, $650,000)

The AFLW stalwart could help the Saints reach another level this season. She has never been a huge scorer, but provides both durability and consistency which are invaluable to a Fantasy squad. Averaging 46.2 last season, her kick-to-handball ratio is a great asset, too.

Tarni White (MID, $908,000)

A role change at the Pies could see White reach her full Fantasy potential after scores of 104 and 92 in season seven through the midfield. Her average dropped in moving to half-back, so it will be integral to keep your eyes peeled during the Pies' pre-season to see how her role plays out. She could well be the value pick of the season.

Kate Shierlaw (FWD, $684,000)

Shierlaw's Fantasy average has been slowly growing, hitting 48.6 last season. Her addition to an already powerful Kangaroos side will assist her scoring power. Her best season seven score of 79 came from 15 disposals, seven marks and a goal, and we can expect to see much better delivery from the Roos' powerful mids.

Sarah Goodwin (DEF, $423,000)

Goodwin is shaping to be another great value option as the Crows look for backline coverage. Rebound defenders often score well due to their kicking prowess, and Goodwin also wins contested ball. Averaging 33.4 across five games, it is only up from here if she can secure a role within the powerhouse side.