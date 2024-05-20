An injury-enforced switch into attack for Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee is proving to be a success, with the Lion putting on another impressive display against Richmond

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CALLUM Ah Chee thought he'd mistimed his leap on Saturday night.

As Conor McKenna launched a kick from half-back along the Vulture St wing of the Gabba, Ah Chee prepared to take off.

With Nathan Broad providing the ideal stepladder, Brisbane's ultimate utility soared into the night sky and sat on the Tiger's shoulders before hauling in his spectacular mark.

"It was good to get up there again. I haven't taken a screamer like that for a while," Ah Chee smiled following the Lions' 119-point victory.

"I thought I got up way too early and then just hung on somehow. It was nice to get up there."

Ah Chee's screamer was part of another polished performance in the Lions' forward line, a position he's held just two matches following the season-ending knee surgery for Linc McCarthy.

A week after kicking four goals in the draw against Adelaide – including a clutch set shot from 45m late in the match to give his team the lead – the 26-year-old gathered 19 disposals and added another goal against the Tigers.

Drafted by Gold Coast at pick No.8 in 2015, Ah Chee is a natural forward, whose versatility has seen him play all over the ground since heading to the Lions at the end of 2019.

He played on the wing for most of the Lions' run to last season's Grand Final.

Coach Chris Fagan revealed Ah Chee had approached him during the pre-season about a possible change of positions.

"He declared that if he could get a spot in the forward line, that's where he thinks he can play his best football," Fagan said.

"We've had the opportunity to do that with some injuries to other players, and he's taken his opportunity.

"He asked me the question and he's backed it up with actions. Good on him."

Callum Ah Chee kicks a goal during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The West Australian said the forward line allowed him to play on instinct.

"Unfortunately, Linc did his ACL, which is horrible, but it means someone else has to step up and I'm more than happy to play in that role.

"I feel confident out there.

"It's just that natural instinct. I've played there the most throughout my whole life and I feel like my skill-set is suited to playing forward.

"I'm able to take a mark, able to provide a contest. I'm just enjoying it.

"I never feel comfortable in terms of keeping my spot at AFL level. I always feel like I'm playing on edge."