The AFL has approved 127 players so far who are available to be selected in the 2024 mid-season draft

Trent Bianco, Kyle Dunkley and Brynn Teakle. Pictures: AFL Photos

FORMER Magpie Trent Bianco, ex-Demon Kyle Dunkley, delisted Power big man Brynn Teakle and ex-Kangaroo Flynn Perez are among the more than 120 players to be included in the first batch of prospects for the mid-season draft.

The 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be staged next Wednesday, May 29, as clubs continue to scour the country for options to bring in as mid-year list additions.

The League last week supplied clubs with the first group of players who have nominated for the mid-season intake, with 127 players so far approved to be selected. Players have until later this week to nominate.

Amongst the group are a smattering of players who are looking for another opportunity at the top level, including Bianco, who is now playing with Footscray's VFL side.

Trent Bianco playing for Footscray in the VFL on March 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Other notable names are Dunkley, who is in Brisbane with older brother Josh in the Lions' VFL side, and Teakle, who was cut by the Power at the end of last season and trained with Collingwood over summer but was overlooked for a pre-season supplemental selection period spot.

Teakle, a versatile tall and ruck option, has been touted as a potential option having been taken as a mid-season pick in 2022 by the Power. Dunkley, too, was a mid-season selection back in 2019, the first year the MSD returned after a long absence.

Delisted Magpie Arlo Draper, former Suns recruit Jez McLennan and Osca Riccardi, the son of former Cat Peter, are all also hoping to win spots back in the AFL and are putting through their nominations.

Of the players hoping for first-time chances on AFL lists, Peel Thunder key defender Jacob Blight, who has attracted strong interest in the lead-up to the draft, is among the first group of nominees, as is Geelong Falcons ruckman Joe Pike, who shapes as one of the leading ruck options available.

West Adelaide defender Will Patton is also in the group, as is Kai Windsor, the older brother of Melbourne youngster Caleb. Windsor is playing at Casey Demons, Melbourne's VFL affiliate.