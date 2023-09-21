Jacob Koschitzke has requested a trade away from Hawthorn for 2024

Jacob Koschitzke ahead of the game between Hawthorn and Melbourne in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN forward Jacob Koschitzke has requested a trade to Richmond during next month's trade period.

The 23-year-old had been offered a new contract to remain at Waverley Park, but is understood to have informed the Hawks this week of his decision to depart.

Koschitzke played the last four games of the season under Sam Mitchell but only managed 12 senior games in 2023, with Fergus Greene and Brandon Ryan also fighting for opportunities alongside star spearhead Mitch Lewis.

The 198cm mobile forward has played 48 games across five seasons at Waverley Park.

He kicked 27 goals during a career best season in 2021.

North Melbourne is understood to have also expressed interest in the Albury product during the season.

Hawthorn has turned its attention to contracted Gold Coast key forward Mabior Chol to bolster its attack.

The former Tiger has two years to run on his contract at the Suns but both player and club are open to a move during the trade period.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Brisbane and Adelaide have also expressed interest in the 26-year-old.

Chol kicked 44 goals in his first season at the Suns but managed only eight senior appearances in 2023.

The Hawks pursued Sydney's Hayden McLean and Greater Western Sydney's Jake Riccardi before both players opted to remain in the harbour city.

Hawthorn is still waiting for an answer from North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay.