Hawk Tyler Brockman has decided he wants to head home to WA

Tyler Brockman celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN forward Tyler Brockman will seek a trade back to Western Australia after three years with the Hawks.

It is believed Brockman, who has come to the end of his contract with the club and had been weighing a move to WA for family reasons, has requested a trade to his home state.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Hawks have done as much as possible to keep Brockman and help him settle into Melbourne life, with the talented goalkicker playing 15 games and booting 13 goals this season, but the 20-year-old has decided to head home with his twin children and partner.

He has not nominated a preferred club although West Coast has been viewed as the frontrunner for him, however, Fremantle will also be interested in Brockman. There has been an expectation for some time that a trade request was looking likely from Brockman.

Learn More 36:30

Brockman played 26 games for the Hawks, including 11 in his debut season in 2021, after being selected with pick No.46 at the 2020 draft.

As reported by AFL.com.au this week, the Hawks are making a late play for Fremantle speedster Liam Henry, who has officially requested a trade to Victoria, while they are also chasing key defensive pair Ben McKay and Esava Ratugolea.

The Hawks currently hold picks No.3, 29 and 48 in this year's national draft.