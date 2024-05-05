Brisbane has defeated Gold Coast by 34 points, but it has come at a huge injury cost

Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal during round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SUFFERING one of the worst in-game injury tolls in recent memory, a courageous Brisbane has bounced back from a week under the microscope with an emphatic 34-point QClash win over Gold Coast on Sunday night.

The Lions were down to just two fit players on the bench for most of the final three quarters after Lincoln McCarthy (knee), Noah Answerth (concussion) and Darcy Gardiner (knee) were all out early in the second term.

And that came after Brandon Starcevich (calf) was ruled out following a mishap in the warm-up.

But despite getting a little wobbly on their legs early in the last quarter, Brisbane steadied the ship and won its first match of the season at the Gabba, 10.19 (79) to 6.9 (45).

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The victory came in front of a bumper home crowd of 30,285 and moves the Lions to a 3-5 win-loss record ahead of a trip to Adelaide to face the Crows.

But at what cost?

Following a horror loss against Greater Western Sydney on Anzac Day, the external football public asked plenty of questions, and the Lions answered emphatically.

Their pressure was high from the outset, with Lachie Neale (34 disposals), Josh Dunkley (27) and Hugh McCluggage (31) making light work of Gold Coast's tough midfield.

They won the ball at the contest and were then slick in moving it from end to end, often with little resistance.

While the midfield did the grunt work, veteran Dayne Zorko was the standout, winning his first Marcus Ashcroft Medal with a scintillating display from half-back.

Learn More 01:33

Zorko, who has played a record 23 QClashes, racked up a career best 39 disposals, including 35 kicks – most of them damaging.

He wanted the win and his teammates followed.

There was plenty of other feel-good stories on the night, with Logan Morris being rushed in as a replacement for Starcevich to debut – after playing VFL earlier in the day.

The No.31 pick from last year's draft started as the substitute, but was on the field within 15 minutes and celebrated by kicking a goal.

Harry Sharp, playing his first game for 2024, kicked a brilliant right-foot checkside goal, while debutant Bruce Reville showed he was up to the standard with 13 composed disposals.

Learn More 00:34

It was a disappointing display from Gold Coast, who looked flat and were always chasing.

The latest of debut call-ups

Brisbane draftee Logan Morris started his day thinking he'd play in the VFL and then watch the seniors run around the Gabba. Well, he did that, and so much more, being the latest of late late call-ups after Brandon Starcevich hurt his calf in the warm-up. Morris was thrust into the 23 as the Lions' sub and was on the ground midway through the first term when Lincoln McCarthy (knee) got hurt. The No.31 pick capped a dream night by kicking a goal in the second quarter.

Learn More 00:43

Gold Coast's first quarter woes continue

Whatever the Suns are doing pre-match on the road is not working. Conceding 5.5 and kicking just 2.1 against the Lions in the opening term continued a run of horror first quarters away from home this season. The Western Bulldogs kicked nine goals in the opening term of their round two win over Gold Coast, while Sydney led by 25 points at the first change after kicking five goals to one.

This timeslot could be here to stay

The AFL tried a new timeslot with this fixture and the Brisbane fans did not let it down. Positioned at 7.10pm on a Sunday night, with Queensland's Labour Day public holiday to follow, a whopping 30,285 spectators rocked up to the Gabba to see the home team win. It's the largest ever QClash crowd, crushing the previous best of 27,170 in 2013. This might become a regular timeslot on the fixture.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Lions disaster with gun forward down clutching knee Lincoln McCarthy leaves the ground with trainers following a suspected knee injury

00:47 Injury havoc continues as Answerth cops brutal head knock Noah Answerth has entered concussion protocols after taking a knee to the head in the opening term

00:34 Sharp’s banana brilliance brings Brisbane another Harry Sharp nails a terrific goal off one step to extend the Lions’ lead further

00:36 Luckless Lions lose another as Gardiner goes down Brisbane suffers another cruel injury blow with Darcy Gardiner leaving the field with a suspected knee injury

00:43 Miraculous Morris debut has its magic moment Logan Morris, in his second football match for the day, kicks a brilliant goal on debut against the Suns

00:42 Suns find ray of hope through Ainsworth major Ben Ainsworth kicks an important goal to keep the Suns within touch late

01:33 Zorko’s ridiculous 35-kick outing leads Lions revival Dayne Zorko stuffs the stat sheet as he takes home the Marcus Ashcroft Medal to go with 35 kicks off half-back

06:00 Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in round eight

BRISBANE 5.5 8.8 8.17 10.19 (79)

GOLD COAST 2.1 2.4 4.5 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Brisbane: Gardiner 2, Daniher 2, Sharp, Morris, Lohmann, Dunkley, Cameron, Berry

Gold Coast: King 3, Walter, Long, Ainsworth

BEST

Brisbane: Zorko, Dunkley, Neale, Andrews, McCluggage, McKenna

Gold Coast: Miller, Flanders, Powell, Fiorini, Anderson

INJURIES

Brisbane: Starcevich (calf, replaced in selected side by Logan Morris); McCarthy (knee); Answerth (concussion); Gardiner (knee)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Logan Morris (replaced McCarthy in the first quarter)

Gold Coast: Ben Long (replaced Ethan Read at half-time)

Crowd: 30,285 at the Gabba