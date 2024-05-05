Luke Beveridge says club will look after Tom Liberatore after the midfielder suffers a second incident

Tom Liberatore during the round eight match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A WORRYING episode for star midfielder Tom Liberatore has further soured the Western Bulldogs' damaging 14.14 (98) to 14.7 (91) loss to Hawthorn on Sunday.

Liberatore left the field in the last quarter after collapsing in an incident similar to one that happened in round five against Essendon.

At that time the Bulldogs said the dual All-Australian didn't show concussion symptoms but nonetheless ruled him out of the following week's clash against St Kilda.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

The collapse during the final term followed a first-quarter head knock but Liberatore was cleared to return to the field.

Learn More 00:34

"It's something I can't really comment on because I saw him stumble in the middle of the ground and that's concerning," coach Luke Beveridge said after the game.

"For it to happen again this afternoon when it was only a couple of weeks ago the same thing happened, it's a bigger concern than a one-week issue.

"We'll take a conservative approach, we'll look after him."

Learn More 06:51

Sunday's result is sure to see the heat turn up on the Bulldogs and, in particular, Beveridge's coaching and team selection, but he says he's ready for the attention.

"Unless you're winning games of football you're always vulnerable to media scrutiny, so we just expect it, it's the nature of the industry.

"I've got a thick skin, I can deal with it."

Learn More 12:42

As to whether his players were able to handle the intense gaze of the football world, Beveridge was confident the group was strong and united.

"It's deflating but we've got to stay the course and continue to rub shoulders, to look after each other and search for our next win."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:59 Ridiculously rapid Vandermeer driller comes within 15 seconds Laitham Vandermeer nails the running finish as the Western Bulldogs explode from the opening bounce

00:30 Brilliant Bont catches fire with incredible launch Marcus Bontempelli loads up from beyond 50 and drills a trademark running missile

00:33 Emotions spill over with Dear's special maiden moment Calsher Dear, the son of late Hawks great Paul Dear, kicks his first career goal and his teammates flock to him

00:45 Newcombe off a step is off the charts as Hawks run hot Jai Newcombe sets himself and bangs through a huge major for Hawthorn

00:32 Is Libba in trouble for this tackle? Tom Liberatore is penalised for a dumping tackle on Will Day in the third term

00:51 Macdonald and Weddle's dazzling double gets Marvel roaring Connor Macdonald and Josh Weddle drill back-to-back bending rippers to extend the margin

00:34 Young Hawks guns provide the spark with slick pair Dylan Moore drills his first from the angle before Connor Macdonald makes the Bulldogs pay

03:47 Last two mins: Hawks handle heat to hold out Dogs The thrilling final moments between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn in round eight

06:51 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round eight

12:42 Full post-match, R8: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round eight’s match against Hawthorn

10:48 Full post-match, R8: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round eight’s match against Western Bulldogs

The result was a much better one for Sam Mitchell, but he also has a major injury concern out of the match.

Captain James Sicily dislocated his shoulder in the first quarter and looked certain to be subbed out when he left the ground in obvious pain, however, he returned to the contest heavily strapped only to injure an ankle in the third term.

James Sicily leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the round eight match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He popped his shoulder and he said 'Oh no, it went back in pretty well, I think I'm okay'," Mitchell said after the match.

"It would have been really easy for him not to keep playing - shoulder's sore, foot's sore - we would've said 'I completely understand that'.

Learn More 10:48

"But his level of commitment to work through that and to lead the way for our other boys was first class."

Asked whether his skipper would play next week Mitchell said he would think so.