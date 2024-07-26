After a delay in taking action following a knock suffered by Harris Andrews in round 19, the Lions have been fined

Harris Andrews in action during the round 19 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has been fined for its management of a knock suffered by co-captain Harris Andrews against Sydney on Sunday.

The Lions have been sanctioned $40,000, taking into account the $10,000 suspended sanction from a breach in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final, a $20,000 fine to be paid immediately and a $10,000 suspended fine.

ARC medical spotters issued a mandatory off-field assessment to the Lions in relation to Andrews in the third quarter.

There was a delay in Brisbane taking action with Andrews removed in the last quarter, before he was cleared of concussion. The defender was concussed in a separate incident late on.

In their submission, the Lions said the message from the ARC was missed as doctors were attending to players during the three-quarter time break.

"The AFL requires strict compliance of clubs to the Concussion Guidelines to best protect the health and safety of our players," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

Learn More 03:47

"Brisbane fully cooperated with our inquiries in relation to this matter and has admitted its breach and is committed to working with the AFL to improve its processes."

"The AFL also acknowledges its role in the important task of improving player care and the new measures that have been introduced this week, including extending notifications from the ARC medical spotters for mandatory off-field assessment including SCAT6 to club GMs of football, are part of those efforts."

Andrews has already been ruled out of Saturday's QClash between the Lions and Gold Coast.

Carlton was reprimanded on Thursday for its handling of a head knock suffered by Harry McKay in round 19, while Adelaide was cleared over an incident involving Jordan Dawson.