The teams are in for Sunday's round 20 games

L-R: Taylor Walker, Caleb Daniel, Reef McInnes. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has swung the axe after capitulating to Hawthorn last week, ringing five changes for Sunday's MCG clash with Richmond.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs add Caleb Daniel and Liam Jones to bolster their side for the huge clash with Sydney at the SCG, and Adelaide has recalled Taylor Walker for the first time since round 18.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Jeremy McGovern is also a late out for West Coast's Derby fixture with Fremantle on Saturday night, having failed a fitness test on Friday, with Jack Petruccelle coming into the side off the emergencies list.

But the big movement is at Collingwood, where Mason Cox and Lachie Schultz join Harvey Harrison, Wil Parker and Jack Bytel in the team to face the Tigers.

Reef McInnes, Joe Richards and Lachie Sullivan have all been dropped, while Nathan Kreuger (concussion) and Oleg Markov (personal reasons) are out.

Richmond hasn't named Dustin Martin but experienced pair Tim Taranto and Nick Vlastuin will return in place of injured skipper Toby Nankervis and the omitted Tyler Sonsie.

Learn More 03:47

In Sydney, skipper Callum Mills and forward Sam Wicks come into the side to face the Western Bulldogs, who bring in Jones, Daniel and tough mid Riley Garcia. Injured duo Tom Papley and Dane Rampe will miss for the Swans, while Dogs trio Jack Macrae, Ryley Sanders and Joel Freijah have been managed.

And in Sunday's late game, Walker joins Chayce Jones and defender James Borlase in the side to replace injured trio Nick Murray, Jordon Butts and skipper Jordan Dawson.

Hawthorn goes in unchanged after its thrashing of Collingwood at the MCG in round 19.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker, L.Schultz, M.Cox, J.Bytel, H.Harrison

Out: R.McInnes (omitted), N.Kreuger (concussion), J.Richards (omitted), L.Sullivan (omitted), O.Markov (personal reason)

Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, T.Taranto

Out: T.Nankervis (concussion), T.Sonsie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Tyler Sonsie

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, S.Wicks

Out: D.Rampe (calf), T.Papley (ankle)

Last week's sub: Corey Warner

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Daniel, R.Garcia, L.Jones

Out: R.Sanders (managed), J.Macrae (managed), J.Freijah (managed)

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: C.Jones, J.Borlase, T.Walker

Out: N.Murray (knee), J.Butts (foot), J.Dawson (concussion)

Last week's sub: Brayden Cook

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness