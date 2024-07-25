The AFL has found Carlton breached concussion protocols in its treatment of Harry McKay, while Adelaide has been cleared over its handling of Jordan Dawson

Harry McKay after a heavy collision during round 19 between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has found Carlton breached concussion protocols in its handling of Harry McKay after his head knock during Sunday's win over North Melbourne, while Adelaide has been cleared of any wrongdoing in its management of Jordan Dawson.

The League will also expand its communication of mandatory off-field assessment notifications to club officials for round 20 and beyond to ensure delays in removing players from the field are minimised.

The Blues were issued a please explain by the League on Monday after McKay remained on the field against North Melbourne on Sunday despite appearing dazed.

The powerful left-footer kicked a goal before he left the field to have a head injury assessment and was eventually cleared of concussion.

However, the AFL accepted Carlton's explanation that its club doctors were delayed in attending to McKay because they were already occupied with other injured players.

As such, the Blues have been issued with an official reprimand for the "short delay" in removing McKay from the field and conducting a SCAT6 assessment.

Meanwhile, the Crows have been cleared of any breach of protocols in its management of Dawson, who copped a knock just before three-quarter time of the win against Essendon. No notification was issued by ARC medical spotters, and the club conducted a head injury assessment on Dawson during the three-quarter time break, before the Adelaide captain returned to the field.

Dawson played out the game before being placed into concussion protocols on Monday after reporting symptoms.

The AFL also issued Brisbane a 'please explain' over its handling of a third-quarter incident involving Harris Andrews. The Brisbane co-captain played out the thrilling loss to Sydney and was placed into concussion protocols on Monday after also reporting symptoms.

The League's investigation into the Lions' management of Andrews is still continuing.

From round 20 onwards, all club general managers of football will receive notifications sent by the ARC medical spotters to bring players from the field for a mandatory assessment.

To date, only club doctors have received the notifications but football GMs will now be able to direct a club doctor or other appropriate official to bring a player from the field, to reduce delays in assessing players who have suffered a head knock.

Tim Taranto is helped from the ground during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL reiterated that it would review concussion management protocols at the end of the year, including the possibility of adding independent doctors at all games.

"There is no bigger priority than the health and safety of all players. We will continue to ensure our AFL and AFLW Concussion protocols are followed," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

"We want to acknowledge the cooperation from all three clubs, and their shared view that player care is, at all times the priority.

"The updated process of informing the club GM Football will assist with the priority management on concussion care when the doctors are potentially managing other players at the time.

"The AFL will work with the respective medical experts at the end of the season on the continued updating of the AFL and AFLW concussion guidelines.

"In the meantime, it is incredibly important that clubs reiterate to their players that they must comply with club doctors, physiotherapists, trainers and runners who direct them to leave the field for assessment."