The AFL wishes to provide an update following please explain letters sent to Adelaide, Brisbane and Carlton in relation to the management of their respective players under the AFL & AFLW Concussion Guidelines during Round 19.

ADELAIDE

Having considered the Adelaide Crows' submissions in relation to the management of Jordan Dawson on Friday night, the AFL is content that Adelaide managed Dawson in accordance with the requirements of the AFL and AFLW Concussion Guidelines.

It is acknowledged that Adelaide FC have stated that, if its review of the vision of the 3rd Quarter incident involving Dawson was completed prior to 3 Quarter time, Dawson would have been removed from the field of play for assessment and HIA. As it turned out, the HIA of Dawson was undertaken during the 3 Quarter time break (which identified no signs of concussion) before Dawson started on field for the last quarter of the match.

Please note that the ARC Medical Spotters did not issue a mandatory off-field assessment (including SCAT6) notification to Adelaide in relation to the 3rd quarter incident involving Dawson.

The AFL will take no further action.

BRISBANE

The AFL's investigation into Brisbane's management of Harris Andrews on Sunday afternoon remains ongoing and an update will be provided shortly.

Please note that the ARC Medical Spotters did issue a mandatory off-field assessment (including SCAT6) notification to Brisbane in relation to the 3rd quarter incident involving Andrews.

CARLTON

Having considered Carlton's submissions in relation to the management of Harry McKay on Sunday afternoon, the AFL has determined that the club was in breach of the AFL Concussion Protocols but having considered the circumstances explained by Carlton, the AFL have issued Carlton an official reprimand only.

At the time of the incident involving McKay, one Carlton doctor was in the rooms dealing with Blake Acres' injury and the other Carlton doctor was on the bench dealing with Sam Durdin's injury.

Due to those other commitments, both of Carlton's doctors did not observe the incident involving McKay live and were delayed in reviewing the ARC Message and the vision. Please note that the ARC Medical Spotters did issue a mandatory off-field assessment (including SCAT6) notification to Carlton in relation to the 3rd quarter incident involving McKay.

Once the ARC Message was reviewed by Carlton's doctors, there was a further short delay (in the review of vision of the incident) before Carlton's doctors promptly instructed other staff to remove McKay from the field which was effected a short time later.

Whilst the Club was in breach of protocols on account of the short delays in removing McKay from the field, the AFL acknowledges the Club's explanation predominantly on account of Carlton's doctors dealing with multiple pre-existing and concurrent injuries.

STRENGTHENED PROCESS FROM ROUND 20

To assist with the priority care of potential concussive incidents, from this weekend (Round 20), the Club GM Football will now receive, in real time, the mandatory off-field assessment (including SCAT6) notifications from the ARC Medical Spotters that the club doctors currently receive via the ARC medical tablet and mobile phone.

All Club GM Football are currently authorised device users so can access and use mobile phones.

This will assist in ensuring that the most serious incidents that require the immediate removal of the player for off-field assessment (including SCAT6) are appropriately prioritised and actioned.

For example, as occurred with Carlton on the weekend, if the Club Doctor/s are occupied with another player/s when the ARC Message requiring immediate removal of the player for off-field assessment is received, the club GM Football can manage and prioritise a doctor (or other Club personnel) to get the relevant player off the field, minimising any potential delay in providing that player care and assessment.

The AFL will review the current protocols at the end of the year, including continued evaluation of introducing independent doctors at matches and any further potential improvements.

"There is no bigger priority than the health and safety of all players. We will continue to ensure our AFL and AFLW Concussion protocols are followed," AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said.

"We want to acknowledge the cooperation from all three clubs, and their shared view that player care is, at all times the priority.

"The updated process of informing the club GM Football will assist with the priority management on concussion care when the doctors are potentially managing other players at the time.

"The AFL will work with the respective medical experts at the end of the season on the continued updating of the AFL and AFLW concussion guidelines.

"In the meantime, it is incredibly important that Clubs reiterate to their players that they must comply with Club Doctors, physiotherapists, trainers and runners who direct them to leave the field for assessment."