Dockers speedster Liam Henry is set to play in Melbourne next year

Liam Henry during Fremantle's game against West Coast in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Henry is bound for Victoria after lodging a trade request with Fremantle on Wednesday.

The Dockers speedster is set to play in Melbourne next year, with Hawthorn, St Kilda and North Melbourne the clubs leading the race for him.

AFL.com.au on Monday revealed the Hawks had made a late play for the 22-year-old as he has reached his decision time.

Henry played 16 games this year, including the last 12 of the Dockers' season, and has notched 43 in his four years at the club.

Dockers football boss Peter Bell said the club would look for the best trade outcome possible for the No.9 pick from the 2019 draft.

"It is disappointing that Liam Henry has opted to explore his options, especially considering we have been involved in his development since he was 15 and he has taken some significant steps forward this year," Bell said.

"We made a significant investment in Liam, not just through our Next Generation Academy, matching Carlton's bid under NGA concession rules in the 2019 draft, and it was pleasing to see his potential come to fruition this year.

"We will have this investment and his talent as a winger front of mind when looking to facilitate a trade."

The Dockers have also delisted ruckman Eric Benning.