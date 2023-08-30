More than 40,000 fans voted for their All-Australian team - here's what the results threw up

Nick and Josh Daicos celebrate a goal in Collingwood's win over West Coast in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos and Carlton's Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow are the most popular picks in the fan-voted 2023 All-Australian team.

Daicos and Curnow both garnered more than 39,500 of the 40,000 plus votes cast by fans on AFL.com.au in the lead-up to the announcement of the official team at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

Magpies skipper Darcy Moore was the most popular key defender with more than 32,000 votes, Marcus Bontempelli topped the midfielder poll with 38,000-plus selections and Toby Greene was the best-loved small forward as he racked up almost 36,000 votes.

Toby Greene celebrates after the round 24 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Remarkably, the fans selected 21 of the same 22 players as chosen by AFL.com.au's expert reporters, albeit in slightly different positions across the ground.

The only difference was in defence, where fans gave Cats star Tom Stewart the nod ahead of Dustin Martin, who made it on to the interchange in the AFL.com.au experts' side.

The 2023 AFL All-Australian team will be revealed on at the AFL Awards event on Wednesday night, along with the AFL Rising Star, the AFL Players Association's MVP and the AFL Coaches' Association's Champion Player of the Year.

The 2023 fan-voted AFL All-Australian team

FB: Tom Stewart, Harris Andrews, Dan Houston

HB: Nick Daicos, Darcy Moore, James Sicily

C: Josh Daicos, Jordan Dawson, Errol Gulden

HF: Christian Petracca, Taylor Walker, Toby Greene

FF: Charlie Cameron, Charlie Curnow, Nick Larkey

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters

I/C: Connor Rozee, Jack Sinclair, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Neale