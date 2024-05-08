Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for this week's episode of Gettable

Josh Battle kicks the ball during the R6 match between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO ARE footy's most wanted players?

On this week's episode of Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look at the nine most wanted players in the AFL and provide comprehensive updates on their future.

Who are the clubs keen on Giants defender Harry Perryman? What's the latest on Tigers premiership star Liam Baker? Who could be the clubs keen on Saints free agent Josh Battle? Where does Swans forward Will Hayward land?

The Gettable crew also look at the state of play in the trade and contract space in their segment 'Right Here, Right Now', while they answer your questions in their regular feature of 'Askable'.

