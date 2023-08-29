For the first time since 2007, brothers are set to make the All-Australian team in the same year, according to our reporters

Nick Daicos, Dustin Martin, Errol Gulden and Jordan Dawson. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD brothers Nick and Josh Daicos could be set for a 16-year first this Wednesday, with the star pair among three Pies voted into AFL.com.au's All-Australian side.

A total of 10 AFL.com.au reporters based in multiple states across the country voted for their All-Australian teams after the 44-person squad was announced on Monday, with the superstar Daicos brothers sharing spots in the midfield line.

>> CHECK OUT OUR FULL TEAM BELOW

If they both make the cut when the final All-Australian team is announced on Wednesday, they will become the first brothers since Chad and Kane Cornes in 2007 to don the illustrious blazers in the same year.

Magpies captain Darcy Moore was also named in AFL.com.au's side with Collingwood joining Brisbane, Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs as one of four teams to have three members in the outfit.

A total of 39 players were voted into at least one team, with 10 players – including Moore, N.Daicos, James Sicily, Christian Petracca, Taylor Walker, Toby Greene, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli, Errol Gulden and Zak Butters – voted into all 10 sides.

Should the AFL.com.au team be replicated by the official voters on Wednesday night, it would mean a fifth blazer for Bontempelli and Dustin Martin and the fourth for Petracca and Lachie Neale.

It would also see half of the 22-person team made up of first-time selections with Sicily, Dan Houston, Jordan Dawson, Gulden, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Walker, Nick Larkey, Butters, Tom Liberatore and Tim English all heading for their maiden blazers.

A total of 13 clubs had at least one player voted into the AFL.com.au All-Australian team with Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast and West Coast among the unlucky sides to miss out.