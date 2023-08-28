Tim Taranto, Sam Taylor and Max Gawn are the notable absentees from the 2023 AFL All-Australian squad of 44

MINOR premier Collingwood is the best-represented club in the AFL All-Australian squad of 44, with five Magpies in the mix to win a coveted blazer.

Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos is joined by his brother Josh, while Jordan De Goey, Isaac Quaynor and captain Darcy Moore have all been named.

Every one of the 18 clubs is represented, with Oscar Allen's 53 goals for West Coast and Nick Larkey's 71 for North Melbourne deservedly getting recognition for the bottom two clubs.

Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin is Richmond's only nominee.

There are some surprise omissions in the squad. Richmond recruit Tim Taranto and six-time All-Australian Max Gawn have been overlooked, as have Greater Western Sydney full-back Sam Taylor, Geelong pair Jeremy Cameron and Gryan Miers as well as Adelaide small forward Izak Rankine.

Tim English and Rowan Marshall are in line to win their first blazers as All-Australian ruckmen, as is Luke Jackson, who left Melbourne as Gawn's sidekick last year to join Fremantle.

Giants defender Taylor has been left out after playing just 15 games this season, while De Goey (18 games) has been selected with the least senior appearances.

Harris Andrews, Pies skipper Moore, Jacob Weitering and Callum Wilkie are the genuine key defensive options.

Veterans Taylor Walker, Tom Liberatore, Stephen Coniglio and Jack Viney are all seeking their first AA jackets after fabulous seasons earned them nominations.

Young Hawk Jai Newcombe, Giant Tom Green, Sun Noah Anderson, Swan Nick Blakey and Port's Zak Butters are notable 'generation next' selections who are seeking their first jackets.

Incredibly, only 14 players from last year's squad of 44 have been named again.

The final 22-man All-Australian team will be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

The official 2023 All-Australian selection panel is comprised of: Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling and Matthew Pavlich.

2023 AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Oscar Allen, Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Nick Blakey, Marcus Bontempelli, Luke Breust, Zak Butters, Charlie Cameron, Stephen Coniglio, Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow, Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Joe Daniher, Jordan Dawson, Jordan de Goey, Tim English, Tom Green, Toby Greene, Errol Gulden, Daniel Houston, Luke Jackson, Kyle Langford, Nick Larkey, Tom Liberatore, Rowan Marshall, Dustin Martin, Zach Merrett, Darcy Moore, Lachie Neale, Jai Newcombe, Christian Petracca, Isaac Quaynor, Mason Redman, Connor Rozee, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, James Sicily, Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Jack Viney, Taylor Walker, Jacob Weitering, Callum Wilkie

Squad members by club

5 - Collingwood

4 - Brisbane

3 - Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

2 - Melbourne, Sydney

1 - Geelong, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Richmond, West Coast

Jordan Dawson

Never previously All-Australian

Taylor Walker

Never previously All-Australian

Harris Andrews

2019 and 2020 All-Australian

Charlie Cameron

2019 All-Australian

Joe Daniher

2017 All-Australian

Lachie Neale

2019, 2020 and 2022 All-Australian

Patrick Cripps

2018, 2019 and 2022 All-Australian

Charlie Curnow

2022 All-Australian

Jacob Weitering

Never previously All-Australian

Josh Daicos

Never previously All-Australian

Nick Daicos

Never previously All-Australian

Jordan de Goey

Never previously All-Australian

Darcy Moore

2020 All-Australian

Isaac Quaynor

Never previously All-Australian

Kyle Langford

Never previously All-Australian

Zach Merrett

2017 and 2021 All-Australian

Mason Redman

Never previously All-Australian

Luke Jackson

Never previously All-Australian

Luke Ryan

2020 All-Australian

Caleb Serong

Never previously All-Australian

Tom Stewart

2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 All-Australian

Noah Anderson

Never previously All-Australian

Stephen Coniglio

Never previously All-Australian

Tom Green

Never previously All-Australian

Toby Greene

2016 and 2021 All-Australian

Luke Breust

2014 and 2018 All-Australian

Jai Newcombe

Never previously All-Australian

James Sicily

Never previously All-Australian

Christian Petracca

2020, 2021 and 2022 All-Australian

Jack Viney

Never previously All-Australian

Nick Larkey

Never previously All-Australian

Zak Butters

Never previously All-Australian

Daniel Houston

Never previously All-Australian

Connor Rozee

2022 All-Australian

Dustin Martin

2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 All-Australian

Rowan Marshall

Never previously All-Australian

Jack Sinclair

2022 All-Australian

Callum Wilkie

Never previously All-Australian

Nick Blakey

Never previously All-Australian

Errol Gulden

Never previously All-Australian

Oscar Allen

Never previously All-Australian

Marcus Bontempelli

2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian

Tim English

Never previously All-Australian

Tom Liberatore

Never previously All-Australian