MINOR premier Collingwood is the best-represented club in the AFL All-Australian squad of 44, with five Magpies in the mix to win a coveted blazer.
Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos is joined by his brother Josh, while Jordan De Goey, Isaac Quaynor and captain Darcy Moore have all been named.
Every one of the 18 clubs is represented, with Oscar Allen's 53 goals for West Coast and Nick Larkey's 71 for North Melbourne deservedly getting recognition for the bottom two clubs.
Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin is Richmond's only nominee.
There are some surprise omissions in the squad. Richmond recruit Tim Taranto and six-time All-Australian Max Gawn have been overlooked, as have Greater Western Sydney full-back Sam Taylor, Geelong pair Jeremy Cameron and Gryan Miers as well as Adelaide small forward Izak Rankine.
Tim English and Rowan Marshall are in line to win their first blazers as All-Australian ruckmen, as is Luke Jackson, who left Melbourne as Gawn's sidekick last year to join Fremantle.
Giants defender Taylor has been left out after playing just 15 games this season, while De Goey (18 games) has been selected with the least senior appearances.
Harris Andrews, Pies skipper Moore, Jacob Weitering and Callum Wilkie are the genuine key defensive options.
Veterans Taylor Walker, Tom Liberatore, Stephen Coniglio and Jack Viney are all seeking their first AA jackets after fabulous seasons earned them nominations.
Young Hawk Jai Newcombe, Giant Tom Green, Sun Noah Anderson, Swan Nick Blakey and Port's Zak Butters are notable 'generation next' selections who are seeking their first jackets.
Incredibly, only 14 players from last year's squad of 44 have been named again.
The final 22-man All-Australian team will be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.
The official 2023 All-Australian selection panel is comprised of: Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling and Matthew Pavlich.
2023 AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Oscar Allen, Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Nick Blakey, Marcus Bontempelli, Luke Breust, Zak Butters, Charlie Cameron, Stephen Coniglio, Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow, Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Joe Daniher, Jordan Dawson, Jordan de Goey, Tim English, Tom Green, Toby Greene, Errol Gulden, Daniel Houston, Luke Jackson, Kyle Langford, Nick Larkey, Tom Liberatore, Rowan Marshall, Dustin Martin, Zach Merrett, Darcy Moore, Lachie Neale, Jai Newcombe, Christian Petracca, Isaac Quaynor, Mason Redman, Connor Rozee, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, James Sicily, Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Jack Viney, Taylor Walker, Jacob Weitering, Callum Wilkie
Squad members by club
5 - Collingwood
4 - Brisbane
3 - Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
2 - Melbourne, Sydney
1 - Geelong, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Richmond, West Coast
Jordan Dawson
Never previously All-Australian
Taylor Walker
Never previously All-Australian
Harris Andrews
2019 and 2020 All-Australian
Charlie Cameron
2019 All-Australian
Joe Daniher
2017 All-Australian
Lachie Neale
2019, 2020 and 2022 All-Australian
Patrick Cripps
2018, 2019 and 2022 All-Australian
Charlie Curnow
2022 All-Australian
Jacob Weitering
Never previously All-Australian
Josh Daicos
Never previously All-Australian
Nick Daicos
Never previously All-Australian
Jordan de Goey
Never previously All-Australian
Darcy Moore
2020 All-Australian
Isaac Quaynor
Never previously All-Australian
Kyle Langford
Never previously All-Australian
Zach Merrett
2017 and 2021 All-Australian
Mason Redman
Never previously All-Australian
Luke Jackson
Never previously All-Australian
Luke Ryan
2020 All-Australian
Caleb Serong
Never previously All-Australian
Tom Stewart
2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 All-Australian
Noah Anderson
Never previously All-Australian
Stephen Coniglio
Never previously All-Australian
Tom Green
Never previously All-Australian
Toby Greene
2016 and 2021 All-Australian
Luke Breust
2014 and 2018 All-Australian
Jai Newcombe
Never previously All-Australian
James Sicily
Never previously All-Australian
Christian Petracca
2020, 2021 and 2022 All-Australian
Jack Viney
Never previously All-Australian
Nick Larkey
Never previously All-Australian
Zak Butters
Never previously All-Australian
Daniel Houston
Never previously All-Australian
Connor Rozee
2022 All-Australian
Dustin Martin
2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 All-Australian
Rowan Marshall
Never previously All-Australian
Jack Sinclair
2022 All-Australian
Callum Wilkie
Never previously All-Australian
Nick Blakey
Never previously All-Australian
Errol Gulden
Never previously All-Australian
Oscar Allen
Never previously All-Australian
Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian
Tim English
Never previously All-Australian
Tom Liberatore
Never previously All-Australian