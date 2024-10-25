Poppy Kelly has stepped up this year and the Tiger tells Sarah Black just how she has reached another level in 2024

Poppy Kelly in action during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SHE MAY be flying under the radar, but just quietly, Richmond ruck Poppy Kelly is having a very good season.

After spending her first few seasons at Richmond splitting the ruck role with Gab Seymour, the 25-year-old has now assumed near-full responsibility for the demanding job.

Kelly is averaging 11.4 disposals (up from 4.7 last year), 2.3 marks (1.2) and has nearly doubled her hitout output, sitting at 29.3 from 15.3.

"I think a lot of things have gone into it. I've definitely got a lot more opportunity this year, and then worked really hard with (assistant coach) Shaun Hampson in the off-season, was putting heaps of work into my aerial game and then have had a really uninterrupted off-season, so feeling a lot fitter, too," Kelly said.

"I do a lot of bodywork against him, so I think if you're training against a six-foot-four man, you're pretty well-prepared coming into our games. He's just super positive, he'll give you feedback on everything, and he's given me a lot of confidence as well."

Kelly also benefited from a full pre-season spent training against former Adelaide ruck Montana McKinnon, who ruptured her ACL in a scratch match just before the start of the season.

Poppy Kelly and Sabrina Frederick compete in the ruck during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

She is relishing working with a new-look midfield including the returning Ellie McKenzie (fibula fracture last year), defender Eilish Sheerin and ex-Giant Ally Dallaway.

"I've learned heaps from her, we really had a good battle going. Unfortunately, she did her knee, but it was really good for my development, training against her," Kelly said.

"Also Tam (Luke) coming in as well, I've learned a lot from most of them.

"They're all superstars, everyone brings their own part. It's good having Ellie back, she's amazing, her use of the ball. Also, I think Ally Dallaway is a bit of an unsung hero, her role is super important and she plays a huge part as well."

Jackie Parry and Poppy Kelly compete during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday's game against Essendon in Darwin looms as a must-win match for the Tigers, who probably need to lock away one of their final two matches to firmly sit inside the eight.

"I love the heat, we've done heaps of preparation for it, so feeling really excited," Kelly said.

"[On Wednesday], we did some school visits, and that was awesome. The kids were lovely, super-engaged, and you could tell how much it meant to them, having us come down.

"Then we went to the waterfront and did a Welcome to Country with a saltwater session, which I haven't done before, and that was awesome. It was great to hear from the Larrakia people and they taught us a bit about the area.

"I think we just have to play our brand of footy, really focusing on our rocks, what we're good at, and not overcomplicating things, just doing things our way."