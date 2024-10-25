Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle on the fallout from the Giants' end-of-season function that resulted in six players banned and seven others fined

Toby Greene and Lachie Whitfield after GWS' clash with Hawthorn in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FALLOUT from Greater Western Sydney's end-of-season party, which resulted in six Giants men's players being suspended and seven others fined, dominates this week's episode of Between Us.

Hosts Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle speak about the personal impact that the news of the players' offensive behaviour had on them, and Nat also revealed the cost that came with speaking out on social media in condemnation of the Giants' actions.

"What I've learnt recently is that to be a true ally, you have to do things that come at a personal cost to you... I copped some really violent and aggressive language, and it was unpleasant. I have developed, I think, a very thick skin as a female in this industry but it was hurtful. Some of the things that were said were just vile and disgusting.

"I'm happy to engage in a conversation with people but this was just next level and I think probably I think more affected was my husband, who was just beside himself because he couldn't do anything.

"The thing I come back to is that none of these people that called me these horrific names that I can't repeat, no one would walk up to me on the street if they saw me and say it to my face, so they're happy to say it behind a keyboard, so - cowards."

Nat said the relative lack of male voices condemning the Giants' players behaviour and standing up for the women who were being targeted had disappointed her.

"In this fight against violence against women, and men's violence against women, we need men to stand side by side with us and it's actually the men who need to be standing up and calling things out and taking a stand," she said.

"This is not to say that no one did, because there certainly were men that did, and (I was) appreciative of that, but I did feel like in certain parts there was silence and I'm not upset about it, it can be just disappointing."

Sarah said she often wrestled with whether she should call out the behaviour from people online and risk being abused, but also what staying silent would do for her conscience.

"I've had this conversation with my dad for years because he says 'don't give oxygen to these people', but I've always said 'I can't walk by some of this, though, Dad' and that's been like a push and pull I've always had with him and on some days I've thought 'Ugh, he's right' because you get disheartened by it, don't you, by the commentary."

Nat and Sarah also revisit their interview with Our Watch CEO and Carlton board member Patty Kinnersly, who had also addressed Giants players on the topic of men's violence against women earlier this year.

And they both subject themselves to the whims of the 'chatterbox' quiz, and very quickly find themselves in unexpectedly emotional territory.

Be sure to join Nat and Sarah for Between Us every fortnight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.